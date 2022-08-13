Submit Release
News Search

There were 198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,004 in the last 365 days.

Pakistan Independence Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I send warm wishes to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their 75th Independence Day.

In addition to 75 years of independence, this year also marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Pakistan. We enjoy robust cooperation in many sectors, from the tens of thousands of Pakistani exchange students who have come to the United States to the 77 million COVID-19 vaccine doses we have committed to Pakistan through COVAX. The United States continues to be Pakistan’s largest export destination and I am confident our relationship will continue to grow. As we commemorate our 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, let us resolve to renew and strengthen our partnership for the next 75 years and beyond.

We congratulate you on this important milestone and wish you a Happy Independence Day!

You just read:

Pakistan Independence Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.