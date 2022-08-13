Pakistan Independence Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I send warm wishes to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their 75th Independence Day.

In addition to 75 years of independence, this year also marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Pakistan. We enjoy robust cooperation in many sectors, from the tens of thousands of Pakistani exchange students who have come to the United States to the 77 million COVID-19 vaccine doses we have committed to Pakistan through COVAX. The United States continues to be Pakistan’s largest export destination and I am confident our relationship will continue to grow. As we commemorate our 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, let us resolve to renew and strengthen our partnership for the next 75 years and beyond.

We congratulate you on this important milestone and wish you a Happy Independence Day!