Church of Scientology Brings Truth About Drugs to Pasadena National Night Out

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Pasadena brought the drug education and prevention campaign they sponsor to the Pasadena Police Department National Night Out.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Pasadena brought the drug education and prevention campaign they sponsor to the Pasadena Police Department National Night Out.

Young people were invited to pledge to live drug-free lives.

Young people were invited to pledge to live drug-free lives.

Volunteers from Church of Scientology Pasadena and local chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World took part in National Night Out.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Pasadena helped launch the school year right by bringing the drug education and prevention initiative they support to the Pasadena Police Department National Night Out.

Since 1984, the first Tuesday of August has been set aside throughout the country as National Night Out—an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Aware of the cause-and-effect relationship between drug abuse and crime, Church of Scientology volunteers set up an information booth for the local chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World. They brought with them plenty of fact-based drug education materials and a pledge board youth were invited to sign, affirming their commitment to live drug-free.

This information, which counters pro-drug propaganda with factual information about the danger of drugs, will stand kids in good stead as they head back to school.

According to the United Nations, “Prevention strategies based on scientific evidence working with families, schools, and communities can ensure that children and youth, especially the most marginalized and poor, grow and stay healthy and safe into adulthood and old age. For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.”

Anyone wishing to help kids on this vital issue is invited to take the free online courses on the Foundation for a Drug-Free World website at www.drugfreeworld.org/course or contact the Church of Scientology Pasadena to request more information or arrange training on how to deliver the drug-prevention curriculum.

For the true story of how youth are trapped into drug abuse and addiction, watch The Truth About Drugs—Real People, Real Stories documentary on the Scientology Network.

The Church of Scientology Pasadena is an Ideal Scientology Organization, dedicated in July 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. It is configured to serve Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

Public Affairs
Church of Scientology Pasadena
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Church of Scientology Brings Truth About Drugs to Pasadena National Night Out

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Public Affairs
Church of Scientology Pasadena
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Church of Scientology Brings Truth About Drugs to Pasadena National Night Out
Church Highlights Crime Prevention Awareness and Drug Education in Celebration of National Night Out
Church of Scientology Brings Together Diverse Community for 7th Annual International Friendship Day Celebration
View All Stories From This Author