Church of Scientology Brings Truth About Drugs to Pasadena National Night Out

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Pasadena brought the drug education and prevention campaign they sponsor to the Pasadena Police Department National Night Out. Young people were invited to pledge to live drug-free lives.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Pasadena helped launch the school year right by bringing the drug education and prevention initiative they support to the Pasadena Police Department National Night Out.

Since 1984, the first Tuesday of August has been set aside throughout the country as National Night Out—an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Aware of the cause-and-effect relationship between drug abuse and crime, Church of Scientology volunteers set up an information booth for the local chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World. They brought with them plenty of fact-based drug education materials and a pledge board youth were invited to sign, affirming their commitment to live drug-free.

This information, which counters pro-drug propaganda with factual information about the danger of drugs, will stand kids in good stead as they head back to school.

According to the United Nations, “Prevention strategies based on scientific evidence working with families, schools, and communities can ensure that children and youth, especially the most marginalized and poor, grow and stay healthy and safe into adulthood and old age. For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.”

Anyone wishing to help kids on this vital issue is invited to take the free online courses on the Foundation for a Drug-Free World website at www.drugfreeworld.org/course or contact the Church of Scientology Pasadena to request more information or arrange training on how to deliver the drug-prevention curriculum.

For the true story of how youth are trapped into drug abuse and addiction, watch The Truth About Drugs—Real People, Real Stories documentary on the Scientology Network.

The Church of Scientology Pasadena is an Ideal Scientology Organization, dedicated in July 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. It is configured to serve Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.