Williston Barracks / VOC

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1004908

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 3, 2022 / 1020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leahy Road, Elmore

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions

ACCUSED: Travis White

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

VICTIM: Jeanne Lokatys

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police was notified that Travis White, 38, violated his conditions of release. White was not to have contact with Lokatys and investigation determined he contacted her via phone. White was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division on October 26, 2022.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 26, 2022 / 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.