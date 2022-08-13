Williston Barracks / VOC
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1004908
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 3, 2022 / 1020 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Leahy Road, Elmore
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Travis White
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: Jeanne Lokatys
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police was notified that Travis White, 38, violated his conditions of release. White was not to have contact with Lokatys and investigation determined he contacted her via phone. White was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division on October 26, 2022.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 26, 2022 / 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.