NA Chairman attends consulting conference on draft revised medical law

VIETNAM, August 13 -

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ attended a conference that sought experts’ opinions on the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended) in Hà Nội on Friday.

The draft law was tabled for discussion at the third session of the legislature, and is expected to be approved in the next sitting, Huệ said, stressing its significance to not only the medical sector but also socio-economic development.

The top legislator noted contents that need to be adjusted in the document, regarding the granting of practice permits, medical checkups and treatment for foreigners, foreign medical experts, self-financing mechanism at medical facilities, resources for health care, and public-private partnership in this regard.

Representatives from the Ministry of Health, universities and hospitals and experts raised their opinions on financing in public hospitals, medical costs and public-private cooperation in the sector, among others.

They said the State budget should make the lion share in infrastructure investment at public medical facilities.

Việt Nam counts 1,420 hospitals, of which 1,189 are public hospitals that have played a key role in providing medical services. VNS