Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,212 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice of Supreme People’s Court of Việt Nam pays courtesy calls on Lao leaders

VIETNAM, August 13 -  

VIENTIANE – Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Việt Nam Nguyễn Hòa Bình paid courtesy calls on General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane Friday.

Bình informed the Lao leaders about the results of the sixth court conference of Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian border provinces, saying that it afforded a chance for participating judges to share information and experience in dealing with cross-border civil cases. He added that cooperation among courts of the three countries have been stronger at both the central and local levels.

According to the official, Vietnamese and Lao courts will continue working closely together in different areas in the future, mostly in the exchange of delegations and training for Lao judges and judicial officers in Việt Nam.

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith spoke highly of collaboration between the two countries’ courts at both the central and local levels. He also pledged to support their ties in the coming time.

The Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane, for his part, suggested the two judicial sectors continue working closely together to promptly deal with arising negative issues, thus bringing practical benefits to people and winning public trust in the administrations, Parties, States and regimes.

In the morning of the same day, Bình attended a ceremony marking the 40th founding anniversary of the People’s Supreme Court of Laos.

Speaking at the event, Lao Vice President Bounthong Chithmany highly valued the Lao court system’s dedication to the cause of national construction and protection. He called special attention to tightening the Việt Nam – Laos friendship, with ties between the two countries’ courts being an indispensable part.

Earlier, on August 11, Bình held talks with his Lao counterpart Viengthong Siphandone to set out future cooperation orientations.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese side presented several electronic equipment to the People’s Supreme Court of Laos. VNS

You just read:

Chief Justice of Supreme People’s Court of Việt Nam pays courtesy calls on Lao leaders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.