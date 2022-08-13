(Video) Iran: Retirees launch new round of protests over economic woes

Retirees and pensioners in Iran took to the streets on Wednesday, August 10, launching a new round of rallies and protesting poor economic conditions, and the regime’s corruptive policies, to address their long list of outstanding demands. Retirees and pensioners have been holding regular and continuous rallies protesting nosediving economic conditions. The prices of basic food staples, including bread, milk, dairy products, eggs, poultry, and cooking oil. Protests were reported in Ahvaz, Babol, Arak, Khorramabad, Kerman, Rasht, Kermanshah, Shush, and other cities. In Arak, the pensioners were criticizing the mullahs’ destructive policies and specifically chanting against the high economic expenses. Less than a year into Raisi's presidency, the economic situation is worse than ever before, and people from all walks of life protested across Iran. While the parliament is refraining from passing the necessary legislation to address the needs of retirees. While pensioners, shop owners, workers, drivers, teachers, and other sectors of society are deprived of their most basic needs, the regime continues to fund its military and terror apparatus, spending billions of dollars into the coffers of the (IRGC).

PARIS, FRANCE, August 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) reported that retirees and pensioners in Iran took to the streets on Wednesday, August 10, launching a new round of rallies and gatherings protesting poor economic conditions, the regime’s corruption, destructive policies, embezzlement, and refusal to address their long list of outstanding demands regarding economic grievances, including poor wages and pensions, rising inflation, skyrocketing prices of basic goods, insurance issues, and degrading living conditions.Protests were reported in Ahvaz, Babol, Arak, Khorramabad, Kerman, Rasht, Kermanshah, Shush, and other cities.Retirees and pensioners have been holding regular and continuous rallies protesting nosediving economic conditions. The prices of basic food staples, including bread, milk, dairy products, eggs, poultry, and cooking oil.In Arak, the pensioners were criticizing the mullahs’ destructive policies and specifically chanting against the regime Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.While the retirees and Social Security Organization pensioners previously held their demonstrations on a weekly basis, they rallied for several successive days the first time in June.These gatherings took place despite heavy security measures by the regime and continued for nearly two weeks.Wednesday’s protests were a continuation of Tuesday’s rallies in many cities across Iran.Based on a statement issued by the regime’s own Labor Council, retirees are entitled to a 38-percent increase in their pensions due to different economic factors, including the rising inflation rate, the devaluation of the rial, and the skyrocketing prices of basic goods.However, the regime has so far only approved a 10-percent increase in pensions, which does not cover the basic needs of pensioners.Retirees and pensioners in Ahvaz and Babol, southwest and northern Iran, respectively, chanted slogans criticizing the regime for stealing money belonging to them.After assuming office in August 2021, regime President Ebrahim Raisi made bold promises to eradicate poverty and improve the economic situation of the country.Less than a year into his presidency, the economic situation is worse than ever before, and people from all walks of life are protesting across Iran.At the same time, the parliament is refraining from passing the necessary legislation to address the needs of retirees.The retirement fund, which is supposed to pay the pensions of retirees, has been constantly looted by regime institutions and bodies. As the regime continues to spend its resources on waging terrorism in the region and chasing dreams of nuclear weapons, it is faced with a growing budget deficit.It has covered its budget deficit by taking from the retirement fund, levying more taxes, and taking money out of the impoverished segments of society.While pensioners, shop owners, workers, drivers, teachers, and other sectors of society are deprived of their most basic needs, the regime continues to fund its military and terror apparatus, funneling billions of dollars into the coffers of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and its terrorist proxies in the region and spending massive amounts on developing and testing ballistic missiles.

