Horizon Land Metaverse Project Is Launching Beta Version On Website

Horizon Land, an immersive virtual world for gamers built on blockchain is launching their beta version on website.

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Singapore , Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Land, an immersive virtual world for gamers built on blockchain is launching their beta version on website. It was launched to demo Horizon Land Metaverse products announced to community to satisfy user waiting. Then initializing games, programs, event and campaign metaverse combined with partners following the road map.

In this version, users can play directly on the website with each feature per centers, by character incarnation of Horizon Land Metaverse, players can experience as physical but follow virtual reality way:

  • Play in hundred games in the game center and can get secret gifts, scholarships or getting items randomly during that time such as Heroarena, Tokenplay or AXS…Moreover, players can become an anonymous streamers with a 3D avatar to show talents or join game guilds to explore more.
  • Experience virtual reality learning center: VR Learning Center is the long-term campaign of Horizon Land Metaverse. Horizon Land partnered with Greenwich Viet Nam and signed MOU in June to build VR centers within and will co-organize workshops, seminars, minigames, and school events…for students and users next time. Since that it all, studying, learning, or researching will be modernized by technological tools integrated and blow new teaching & studying wind to education background.
  • Gathering in the square, joining community activities, dancing parties, hunting rewards from events, minigames, and immersive Horizon festival with friends…and more. Other centers will launch after the Beta Version campaign ends such as the Finance center, Shopping center, or Music center…(multi-majors as in physical)

By joining, users are free to select any identity: a player, a landowner, a creator, or a partner with different involvement upon their interests and demands. They are given rights and tools to own territory, create own assets (as NFTs), monetize creativity, and utilize fascinating services under a transparent and reliable blockchain governance system.

About Horizon Land Metaverse

Horizon Land Metaverse is an immersive virtual world, a complete ecosystem built on blockchain which provides an entertaining experience and means to help players monetize their ownership of virtual properties.

As an owner of LANDS, users can build, decorate, rent, or exchange. The better place one’s LANDS is in the metaverse, the more valuable that LANDS will be. A Landowner will also become creators who are able to create and monetize new assets (NFTs) and gameplays.

Construction of public works in Horizon’s public areas includes museums, central parks, and squares. Details:

  • Public works: museum, finance center, …
  • Public events: exhibitions, entertainments, …
  • Transportations: Cars, buses, …
  • Gaming events: arenas, game launches, etc.
  • Ticket box
  • VR Mode

Backers Of Horizon Land Metaverse

Horizon Land Metaverse has passed the strictest security audit of CertiK and will partner to detail analyzing codes and testing crypto applications. Other backers of Horizon Land Metaverse are CoinMarketCap, HG Venture, Minted Labs, University Of Greenwich, Supra Oracles, Texas Blockchain Council...This cooperation and supporting will bring multi-benefit to users from platforms, minting, exchanges, blockchain, wallet…and affirm the metaverse value of Horizon Land.

Experience this Beta Version at: https://meta.horizonland.app/

Explore more Horizon Land Metaverse at: https://twitter.com/HorizonLandMeta

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Please do your own research.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Anna Pham

Company Name: Horizon Land Metaverse

Email: contact@horizonland.app

Location : Singapore

Website: https://horizonland.app/

