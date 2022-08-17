Royal 4 Systems to Join the Cannabis Conference as an Exhibitor
The cannabis conference is known for delivering the highest level of education to thousands of cultivation, dispensary and extraction professionals.LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal 4 Systems is pleased to join GIE Media sponsors of the Cannabis Conference as an Exhibitor (Booth # 914) to be held from August 23rd - 25th at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.
Royal 4’s WISE-Cannabis platform helps growers manage the complexity of their operations, procedures, and financials; while improving the visibility of COGS, WIP, and compliance tracking:
· Profit performance by strain/track all aspects of plant management of each harvest
· All-in-One WMS/ERP Cannabis integrated solution
· Reduction of spreadsheets eliminating 50% labor costs while improving reporting
· Fully METRC compliant solution
· Productivity increases in POS and AR tracking with dispensaries
Unlike other Cannabis Software solutions, Royal 4 Systems WISEcannabis offers a full suite warehouse management system that covers seed-to-sale operations. Royal 4 Systems WISEcannabis is easily configurable and uses a real-time rules-based application that is platform and hardware specific.
