Lions Field Park is open for water recreation, Kitsap County

On August 10, 2022, the Kitsap Public Health District lifted the advisory at Lions Field Park in Kitsap County. The advisory had been in effect since August 4. New water sample results show there is no longer a public health risk from water-borne bacteria. The park is now open for water-contact recreation.

Local health jurisdictions issue water-contact advisories or closures at swimming beaches. The BEACH Program communicates the risk to the public.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by checking the BEACH Program swimming map, and also check out our swimming tips including showering after swimming and washing hands before eating if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

For more information

Contact Heather Gibbs, WA State BEACH Program Coordinator, at 360-480-4868 or heather.gibbs@ecy.wa.gov or contact the local health jurisdictions.