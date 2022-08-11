The Judicial Council had not taken a public position on the legislation. But behind the scenes, judges and court administrators had complained the free access would be too costly and too difficult to enforce.
Aug 11, 2022
You just read:
State Lawmakers Kill Bill to End Fees on Public Access to Online Civil Records
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.