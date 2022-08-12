New Mexico Department of Game and Fish

Public contact, Information Center: 888-248-6866

Media contact, Ryan Darr: 505-476-8027

ryan.darr@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, AUG. 12, 2022:

Game Commission to meet Aug. 19

GALLUP – The New Mexico State Game Commission will hold a meeting at 9 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19, at UNM Gallup Campus. The full agenda, location address, attendee information and general information are available on the Department of Game and Fish website.

If you are interested in participating and providing comments, but cannot attend the meeting in person, you are encouraged to pre-register to attend the meeting on the Zoom Webinar platform. More information, including how to join the meeting by phone, will be available on the Department’s website.

In addition, there will be a live webcast on the Department’s website. Webcast participants can listen to the meeting using a desktop computer or mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting, please contact Ryan Darr at 505-476-8027 or ryan.darr@state.nm.us. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible forms.

