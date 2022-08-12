Center for a Humane Economy: NYC must stop carriage rides until medical evaluations are conducted on the horses

Ryder struggles on the streets of NYC after collapsing during carriage duty. The incident has sparked outrage among animal-welfare activists.

With horse lying in Manhattan street for more than an hour, a reprieve for horses in height of summer is proper move as city debates use of electric carriages.

It’s time to take a pause and pull the horses off the street so an independent veterinary exam can occur to see if there are other horses who are similarly vulnerable to these types of breakdowns.” — Jennifer McCausland, senior Vice President, Center for a Humane Economy