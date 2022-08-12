DAQ Extends Public Comment Deadline on Draft Air Permit for Carolina Poultry Power

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is giving an additional 30 days for public comment on a draft air quality permit for the Carolina Poultry Power RG3, LLC facility in La Grange. Public comments will now be accepted until Sept. 16, 2022.

The extension aims to give the public additional time to review the permitting documents and give the Division more opportunity for enhanced public outreach as recommended in the draft environmental justice report for this project.

Carolina Poultry Power, a proposed biomass-to-energy facility, applied for a permit to operate a lime storage silo and a boiler that will fire used poultry bedding to generate electricity. As proposed, the facility will be classified as synthetic minor. To prevent the facility from becoming a Title V major source under the Clean Air Act, the draft permit contains specific conditions limiting criteria air pollutant emissions to less than 100 tons per year (each), the greatest potentially emitted hazardous air pollutant (HAP) to less than 10 tons per year, and total emissions of HAPs to less than 25 tons per year.

To comply with the conditions, the facility must properly operate and maintain emissions control equipment, including a multicyclone, injection control systems, fabric filters and bag filters. Atmospheric dispersion modeling reviewed by DAQ shows that the facility can comply with health-based standards.

Copies of the draft permit, permit review, permit application and draft environmental justice report are available online.

Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until Sept. 16, 2022, at 5 p.m. Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with “CPP.22A” in the subject line. Voicemail comments can be left by calling (919) 707-8726. Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center,

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

Or

Washington Regional Office

943 Washington Square Mall

Washington, NC 27889

The Division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-2189 o mande un correo a Guadalupe.jimenez@ncdenr.gov.

Comunicado de Prensa