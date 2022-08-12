You Are My Light Foundation & Trust Brings Awareness of Human Trafficking Plight to Orlando, FL – 2nd Annual Gala & Fundraiser Event

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn, New York -

'You Are My Light Foundation and Trust' (YAML) chooses Orlando for their Second Annual First-Class Live–Life–Free Gala & Fundraiser aimed to bring awareness to the plight of the victims and survivors of human trafficking.

On Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at the Sheraton Lake Buena Vista, 12205 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32836, the who's who of Florida will gather to raise funds (up to 1 million dollars) to support the building of the organization's first-ever healing center.

The centers will be located at remote and off-the-grid facilities. YAML serves to bring safety, resources, and financial support to all of the rescued victims of human trafficking and sex and forced labor.

The Live-Life-Free event will be led by Orly Amor, an internationally known speaker, business coach for public speakers, networking expert, and author of several books. She has her fantastic board members, Trish Perry, Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Antoinette Rozean, Catharine O'Leary, and Tomas Diebold.

There will be a silent and live auction by Saul Escudero, Live and DJ Music, and surprise entertainment to please everyone in attendance. Other special guests include Jason Sisneros and Craig Shelly of Beverly Hills.

The YAML Foundation and Trust is a 2021 nonprofit, non-governmental faith-based organization dedicated to empowering survivors of human trafficking, sex, and labor slavery to reclaim their God-given right to life, freedom, education, and autonomy. The You Are My Light Foundation and Trust vision and purpose come from Orly Amor, who overcame abuse herself, and as a self-made entrepreneur and social influencer, understands the plight of this community both in heart and mind.

Unlike other safe houses and facilities that serve survivors of Human Trafficking, which have pre-determined guidelines for admitting the victims, such as a) No Addictions, b) No STDs, and c) No Mental Health Issues, the YAML Foundation and the Trust Centers will not turn anyone away for any of those conditions "YAML Foundation is building the First Healing Center of it's Kind to serve the exact conditions that society and other facilities are rejecting them for." Says Orly Amor, Founder, and Trustee.

Individual tickets are available for $500, while tables for eight (8) can be purchased online for $3,000. Limited tickets are still available at http://youaremylightfoundation.org.

Limited sponsorships are still available as well as donations may be received. Contact Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Sponsorship Acquisitionist, AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection.com, 419-722-6931

About Orly Amor

Orly Amor is an internationally known speaker, business coach for public speakers, networking expert, and author of several books.

As an educated entrepreneur with an MBA and a Law degree, Orly Amor never wanted to share the horrific abuse she endured and overcame before the age of 22. "I might not have been trafficked, but I know what it's like to scream and not be heard, to cry with no one to hear, to wash your wounds so no one will see, and never to speak because no one will believe," said Orly Amor in a few of her motivational speeches.

Orly's faith had to be strong, and her desire to help this plight of victims and make them survivors is her mission and now her legacy. It takes a village to raise a child, and it will take an Army to defend those who can't fend for themselves.

Orly is a visionary and a connector, passionate about helping people connect and build strategic alliances and their sphere of influence. www.OrlyAmor.com.

