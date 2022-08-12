Beyond BOW Pre-Hunt Scouting Workshop to Be Offered on September 25

CONTACT:

Megan Woods: (603) 271-0495

Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3214

August 12, 2022

Concord, NH – Women who are interested in honing their hunting skills this fall and learning the essentials of pre-season scouting for deer and other big game can sign up now for the Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) class Scouting for a Successful Hunt. The workshop will take place Sunday, September 25 at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness, NH. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

Beyond BOW: Scouting for a Successful Hunt: This class is geared towards women who may have hunted with a mentor in the past who hope to branch out on their own or those who are intimidated by finding hunting access locations in their area. This day-long workshop will provide an overview of white-tailed deer ecology and teach participants about how to find property that is open to hunting, the tools that help us understand the landscape, new technology and maps, how to determine property ownership, and when to scout before your hunt. Lunch will be provided.

Registration is now open; visit www.nhbow.com to register today. Courses fill quickly, and registration is limited to 15 participants with a minimum of 6 required to hold the class. The workshop’s fee of $85 is due upon registration.

Intended to prepare participants for success in the 2022 hunting season and beyond, this intermediate workshop will be taught by BOW instructors along with Fish and Game’s Deer Project Leader Rebecca Fuda. Beyond BOW workshops are in-depth sessions designed to expand on the offerings of the traditional Becoming an Outdoors Woman fall and winter programs, helping women gain the skills needed to participate in outdoor activities on their own.

The New Hampshire Becoming an Outdoors Woman program is co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org).