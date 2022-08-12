CAFÉ GRUMPY NO LONGER WORKS WITH LYONS MAGNUS FOR THEIR READY TO DRINK COLD BREW
Café Grumpy current ready-to-drink cold brew with best by dates of 8/20/23 and 8/21/23 is not affected by the voluntary Lyons Magnus recallNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- a number of coffee drinks and oat milk brands produced by foodservice company Lyons Magnus were recalled due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii, wherein the preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
As specified by Café Grumpy and the Food and Drug Administration recall notice, this action relates only to Café Grumpy products with any of these Lot Codes printed on the package: Lot 4211 Best By 8/27/22, Lot 5211 Best By 8/28/22.
No other Lot Codes, or any other Cafe Grumpy products, are involved in this action.
Café Grumpy ceased working with Lyons Magnus in May of 2021 and has had no relationship with them since then. All of the Café Grumpy Ready to Drink cold brew is now processed by Flow Hydration at their facility in Virginia. Customers can also see that this current Café Grumpy cold brew has new packaging - differentiating it from last year’s inventory. The current product produced by Flow Hydration is in no way impacted by the recall.
“We take any production issue incredibly seriously and, as an independently-owned small business closely monitoring all our coffee, from the beans being grown at close-knit, family-run farms to the roasting process at our local facility in Brooklyn, New York, want to be sure our customers have their expectations exceeded with every one of our Café Grumpy products,” said Café Grumpy founder and owner Caroline Bell. “We no longer work with Lyons Magnus for production of our ready-to-drink line of cold brew and can assure our loyal clientele that any Café Grumpy drink in our beloved cafes is safe and delicious.”
Café Grumpy thanks its customers for understanding, time and patronage!
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Café Grumpy and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Nancy Trent/Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
+1 212-966-0024
email us here