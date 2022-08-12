Custodio & Dubey LLP Adds Associate at Los Angeles Office
We are very excited to have Lloyd joining us, he is an aggressive litigator who will help us keep the pressure on insurance companies and achieve great results for our clients.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal injury law firm Custodio & Dubey LLP today announced the addition of associate Lloyd Buckley at the firm’s Los Angeles office.
— Co-Founding Partner Vineet Dubey
Lloyd brings with him extensive experience successfully prosecuting a range of personal injury matters, handling a wide variety of accident, collision and insurance claims. “I’m excited to be working with an aggressive civil litigation firm that’s really growing,” he said.
“We could not be happier bringing Lloyd into the team,” Co-Founding Partner Miguel Custodio said. “His focus is on attaining justice for clients, which is what we’re all about.”
“We are very excited to have Lloyd joining us, he is an aggressive litigator who will help us keep the pressure on insurance companies and achieve great results for our clients,” added Co-Founding Partner Vineet Dubey.
For Lloyd, a graduate of Loyola Law School, law is the family business – his father and three uncles are attorneys and his mother is a paralegal.
Even so, after graduating with a Bachelor’s in political science from Indiana University, Lloyd decided to say no to a career in banking and headed west to try his luck in Hollywood.
For about five years Buckley attended casting calls, landed roles in TV pilots and spent two months in Thailand with Japanese screen idol Yutaka Takenouchi, Treat Williams and Daniel Baldwin filming a Japanese-made WWII feature, 2011’s “Oba, the Last Samurai.” He portrayed Cpl. Marks, the film’s fifth lead actor of the American cast.
Pursuing law, though, was always on his mind.
“During my first year in law school a guest lecturer who was a fantastic speaker explained personal injury in a way that really resonated with me,” he said. “He framed it in a way that personal injury law was like an intense NFL game, and plaintiff’s attorneys are the underdog. But if you have an injured client and a righteous case, you can always feel good about the pursuit of justice.”
One of Lloyd’s most rewarding experiences involved a teenage girl who was riding in a car with her boyfriend’s family on the way to church when they were struck by a driver going 80 mph. The girl sustained serious injuries, including a broken pelvis, and one of the passengers was killed. The case was about to be settled for the driver’s $50,000 policy limit — and split five ways. But an investigation of the driver’s car at the wrecking yard discovered that he was making deliveries for a national pizza chain at the time of the crash.
“That changed the whole case and collectively we ended up getting the policy limit — more than $7 million — against the national chain’s franchisee, and our client received $1.8 million,” he said.
About Custodio & Dubey LLP: Los Angeles-based Custodio & Dubey focuses on personal injury claims. Both Mr. Custodio and Mr. Dubey are tenacious litigators whose foremost objective is to zealously represent their clients and achieve the best possible outcome, winning more than $90 million in successful verdicts and settlements for their clients. The firm celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.
