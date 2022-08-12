Motorcycle ADAS Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2032

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Motorcycle ADAS Market," The motorcycle adas market was valued at $1.86 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $3.34 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2026 to 2035.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The increase in vehicle production and surge in demand for luxury two wheelers with advanced ADAS application in Asia-Pacific drives the growth of motorcycle ADAS market in the region.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the motorcycle ADAS market, such as increase in demand from customers for technologically advanced motorbikes, surge in number of road accidents, and rise in demand for advanced motorcycles. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are growing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector has witnessed prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry, which in turn, is expected fuel the market. In addition, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in vehicle sales, which is expected to boost the motorcycle ADAS market.

The Motorcycle ADAS market is segmented basis of propulsion, component, system, sales channel, price range, and region. By propulsion, it is divided into gasoline, and electric. By component, it is segmented into ECU, Sensors, gear assistors and others. By system, it is divided into ABS, ACC, TCS, and others. By sales channel, the market is divided into OEM, and Aftermarket. By price range, the market is divided into Low, Medium, and High. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The ABS segment serves as the top investment pocket for investors to capitalize in the near future and is anticipated to be the most lucrative segment in the global market, owing to increase in demand for luxury two wheelers with advanced ADAS and safety features in developing countries.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By propulsion, the Electric segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By component, the sensors segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle ADAS market

By system, the ABS segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle ADAS market

By Sales Channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle ADAS market

By price range, the medium segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle ADAS market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

