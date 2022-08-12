Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,184 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Secretary Noyes’ Travel to Pennsylvania

Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes will travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, August 15-16.  In Philadelphia, Assistant Secretary Noyes will thank local refugee resettlement partners and recognize Philadelphia for being a leading city in refugee resettlement.  She will commend the city’s contributions to Operation Allies Welcome as one of two main Ports of Entry that received flights of Afghans on their way to other destinations across the United States. Assistant Secretary Noyes will also celebrate the “City of Brotherly Love” for welcoming and resettling hundreds of Afghans over the past year, and refugees over many years.

During her visit, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with city and state officials including the mayor as well as refugee resettlement agency affiliates Nationalities Service Center (NSC) and HIAS Pennsylvania.  She will also speak with resettlement partners’ staff and volunteers, community sponsors and leaders, employers of refugees, health care providers, and others who so warmly welcome Afghans to Philadelphia, as well as holding conversations with newly arrived refugees.

You just read:

Assistant Secretary Noyes’ Travel to Pennsylvania

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.