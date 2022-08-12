Digital Ink Market Worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 | Europe Holds Highest Position Due to High Demand in Developing Countries

Digital Ink Market Growth

Europe held the highest share in 2018, generating half of the global digital ink market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand for 3D printing technologies, and rapid development of printing methods fuel the growth of the global digital ink market. By type, the digital textile ink segment would remain lucrative through 2019–2026. On the other hand, by geography, the region across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% till 2026.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital Ink Market by Type (Digital Textile Ink, UV Ink, Solvent Ink, Water-Based Ink, Packaging Ink, and Others), Technology Type (Electrography and Ink-Jet), Substrate (Textiles, Plastics, Ceramic & Glass, and Others), and Application (Commercial Printing, Office Printing, Packaging, Industrial Printing, Publication, Textiles, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global digital ink industry was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $4.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6356

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The digital ink market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the digital ink market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the digital ink market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The digital textile ink segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to dominate from 2019 to 2026. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.0% till 2026.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Speak with an Analyst to learn more: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6356

Some ruling enterprises in the global digital ink market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global digital ink industry include Dover Corporation, Zhuhai Print-Rite New Materials Corporation Limited (PMZ)Flint Group, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Sakata Inx Corporation, Du Pont, Nazdar Ink Technologies, Toyo Inc., Sc Holdings Co. Ltd.

Based on technology type, the ink-jet segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global digital ink market revenue in 2018, and is expected to maintain its top status throughout the forecast period. Its ability to revolutionize the printing sector propels the segment growth. The electrography segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the estimated period. This technology is one of the key trends, which is dominantly used for printing labels. And, this factor has boosted the growth of the segment.

Europe held the highest share in 2018, generating half of the global digital ink market. This is attributed to the large consumer base and the presence of key players in this province. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% till 2026. The presence of developing countries such as China and India has propelled the growth.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the digital ink market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the digital ink market

• Post-sales support and free customization

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-ink-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.