Recycled Textiles Market Size Hit USD 7.6 Billion by 2027 | Recycled Textiles Industry Rising Demand in Asia-Pacific

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reduced CO2 emissions and water & energy consumption and rise in awareness amongst consumers and manufacturers fuel the growth of the global recycled textiles market. Based on type, the recycled polyester segment held the major share in 2019. Based on region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in the same year.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Global Recycled Textiles Market by Type (Recycled Cotton, Recycled Wool, Recycled Polyester, Recycled Nylon, and Others), and End-user Industry (Automotive, Retail, Mining, Building & Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to the report, the global recycled textiles industry was estimated at $5.6 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $7.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The technical textile market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the technical textile market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the technical textile market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The global recycled textiles market is analyzed across type, end-user industry, and region. Based on type, the recycled polyester segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. At the same time, the recycled nylon segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Some ruling enterprises in the global technical textile market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global technical textile industry include Chindi, Kishco Group, Leigh Fibers Inc., Anandi Enterprises, Khaloom, Usha Yarns Ltd., Hyosung TNC Co. Ltd., Martex Fiber, Otto Garne, and Renewcell AB.

Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2019, generating more than one-third of the global recycled textiles market. Simultaneously, the market across North America would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes the market across North America and Europe.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the technical textile market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the technical textile market

