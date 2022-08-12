City of Petersburg, Virginia, Proclaims Never Give Up Day
The City of Petersburg, Virginia, joins community members celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
Never Give Up Day: The day is sending a message of hope to those who feel like there isn’t any. Never Give Up, no matter how hard it gets.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community. Never Give Up Day is a global celebration that focuses on cultivating a mindset of determination.
Among the many resources that play a part in the growth of our economy, cultivating a mindset of determination and ensuring the people to have a strong sense of self belief in their own, unique abilities, are perhaps the most important. Whatever the future holds, the ability to bounce back from any kind of setbacks will stand them in good stead. Never Give Up Day is also seen as a significant day of influences on children; we know from many studies what happens when a person gives up. In a sense, today Never Give Up day helps to demonstrate the importance and value of never giving up and the impact that such a day bestows on society.
Never Give Up Day not only applauds people for reaching their goals, but also supports those who are still trying to achieve their goals. The day applies to everyone who is pushing through the trials of life and using those trials to move forward. Never Give Up Day was first observed in 2019. However, it was not until 2021, that city mayors approved to proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day, making this day a nationwide celebration day. We believe that everyone fighting for a better future deserves to be encouraged to never give up.
This day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities, and citizens more generally, to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
Here are the cities across the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausaw (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw
for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com
