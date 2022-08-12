Provincial leaders, finance official face disciplinary action

VIETNAM, August 12 - HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 18th session in Hà Nội from August 10-11 to discuss wrongdoings by several Party bodies and impose disciplinary measures against the officials involved.

Looking into wrongdoings in the leadership over COVID-19 prevention and control by the Party civil affairs board at the Hải Dương Province People’s Committee, the commission said the Standing Board of the Hải Dương Province Party Committee and the civil affairs board at the Hải Dương Province People’s Committee had violated democratic centralism principles and working regulations. A lack of supervision had enabled the provincial People’s Committee and some organisations and individuals to break Party rules and State laws on pandemic prevention and control, especially in signing contracts and creating conditions for the Việt A Technologies JSC to exclusively sell COVID-19 test kits and illegally conduct tests; the procurement of medical supplies; the provision of financial aid for the pandemic; and upgrades to health establishments.

Some officials involved in those law violations have been investigated and put into temporary detention.

The commission blamed these wrongdoings on the Standing Board of the Party Committee, the Party civil affairs board of the People’s Committee of Hải Dương, and some incumbent and former officials of this province, including Phạm Xuân Thắng – member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council.

The irregularities by the abovementioned organisations and individuals caused “very serious” consequences and great losses to the State budget and society, while causing public concern and negatively affected the reputation of the local Party committee and administration to an extent that required disciplinary measures, according to the commission.

It demanded the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee and the civil affairs board of the People’s Committee of Hải Dương deal with these wrongdoings in a timely manner, and discipline the organisations and individuals involved.

At the meeting, the Inspection Commission also discussed wrongdoings at the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) in the 2010 - 2015 tenure.

It found that the Standing Board had infringed upon working regulations and lacked a sense of responsibility in leadership as well as supervision, thus enabling the bank’s board of directors, some organisations and individuals to violate rules on credit, payment guarantees, and management of loans at Trung Dũng Trade and Tourism Co. Ltd.

Given that these matters had already been settled, the commission requested the Standing Board of Vietinbank’s Party Committee, along with related organisations and individuals, to seriously self-review and learn lessons from the case.

Meanwhile, the commission proposed the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to issue disciplinary measures for the Party civil affairs board at the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee in the 2016-21 and 2021-26 tenures, along with Võ Ngọc Thành – Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and Secretary of the Party civil affairs board and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, for irregularities found by the commission at its 17th session.

It also decided to give warnings and reprimands to some incumbent and former officials of Gia Lai.

Given the wrongdoings at the Party Committee of the Finance Ministry’s Price Management Department as concluded at the 17th session, the Inspection Commission decided to strip Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, member of the Finance Ministry’s Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Price Management Department, from all Party-related positions in the 2015-20 and 2020-25 tenures.

It issued warnings against the Party Committee of the Price Management Department in the 2015-20 tenure, one incumbent official, and one former official of the department. It also reprimanded the department’s Party Committee in the 2020-25 tenure.

During the 18th session, the commission also scrunitised and made decisions on other important issues. — VNS