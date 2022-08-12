Pet Lodging Market to Reach US$ 5 Billion by 2032 amid Rise in Pet Adoption Rates Worldwide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

As per FMI, the U.S. pet lodging market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 775 Million in 2022. This is due to rapid surge in pet adoption rates, increasing pet spending and availability of advanced pet lodging services. In recent years, UAE has become one of the most lucrative markets for pet lodging across the MEA region and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the pet lodging market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 3.1 Bn in 2022. Furthermore, sales in the pet lodging market are projected to increase at a 5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, totalling around US$ 5.0 Bn by 2032.



Rapid surge in pet adoption across the world is a key factor driving growth in the pet lodging market. With rise in disposable income and changing lifestyle, people are showing a keen inclination towards adopting pets like dogs and cats.

Similarly, rise of the parent market i.e. ‘pet care market’ along with growing trend of pet humanization is expected to positively impact the growth of the pet lodging market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising number of service providers along with increasing number of people opting for the pet lodging service will help the market to grow at an exponential rate.

Multi-dimensional service offerings provided by the lodge owners is expected to keep the market vibrant and growing, while avoiding stagnation. Providing the consumers with a ‘stress-free experience’ will be a key factor in maintaining the market edge.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15354

Key Takeaways from the Pet Lodging Market Study:

By pet type, dogs segment will continue to remain the most remunerative in the global pet lodging market during the forecast period.

Based on price range, premium segment is expected to grow at a steady pace during the next decade.

Currently, the U.S. accounts for approximately 25% share of the global pet lodging market.

share of the global pet lodging market. Pet adoption market in UAE is anticipated to grow at around 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The U.K. pet lodging market is projected to accelerate at 3% CAGR over the next 10m years.





“Future growth of the market will depend on how the competition between different firms leads to new developments, and innovations in service offerings” – says the FMI Analyst.

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15354

Market by Category

By Pet Type:

Dogs

Cats

Other



By Lodging Period:

Overnight Stay

Extended Stay

By Price Range:

Mass

Premium

By Booking Type:

Physical

Online

Who is winning?

Key market leaders are looking to expand their market presence into newer regions and countries where pet-adoptions are on a rise. The focus on providing comfort and extra-services to the pets lodging with them has led to their presence and brand-image increasing. Offering premium services to further boost the revenue has also helped the key player to stay ahead in the global pet lodging market.

The key players in the pet lodging market are Oupet Co., PetBacker Co., PaCo Pet Care LLC, PetSmart Inc., Paradise 4 Paws LLC, Puss 'n' Boots Boarding Cattery, Dogtopia Enterprises LLC, Pet Station Kennels & Cattery, Preppy Pet Co., Barkefellers, Urban Tails Pet Resort, Royvon Dog Training & Hotels, Country Comfort Kennels, Camp Bow Wow Co., Best Friends Pet Care, and Carey Pet and Home Care.

Buy Now/Purchase @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15354

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

4. Global Pet Lodging Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

Click Here for Pet Lodging Market 300 pages TOC Report

Get More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global pet lodging market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the pet lodging market based on Pet Type (Dogs, Cats and Other), by Lodging Duration (Overnight Stay and Extended Stay), by Price Range (Mass, Premium), by Booking Type (Physical and Online), and Region.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Consumer Product :

Pet Toys Market Growth : Pet Toys Market by Product Type, Pet Type, Material Type & Region - Forecast 2021 - 2031

Pet Furniture Market Size : Pet Furniture Market by Product Type, Pet Type, Material Type, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Pet Market Share : Pet Market by Pets Type, Price Range, Gender, Sales Channels & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Pet Apparel Market Trends : Pet Apparel Market by Product Type, Material Type, Pet Type, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Pet Shampoo Market Analysis : Pet Shampoo Market by Pet Type, Product Type, Treatment Type, Price Range, Sales Channels & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Pet Perfume Market Outlook : Pet Perfume Market by Form Type, Animal Type, Price Range, Ingredient Type, Sales Channels & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Pet Monitoring Camera Market Forecast : Pet Monitoring Camera Market by Product Type, Application, Price Range, Sales Channel, End User & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Pet Transporting Service Market Sales : Pet Transporting Service Market by Pet Types, Travel Type, Booking Type & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Pet Water Dispenser Market Value : Pet Water Dispenser Market by Material Type, Animal Type, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Pet Treats and Chews Market Demand : Pet Treats and Chews Market by Product Type, Pet Type, Ingredient Type, Price Range, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-lodging-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs