Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market Value: $10.76 Billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 23.1%

Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global market based on frequency band, end user, application, and region.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing in the space sector and implementation of satellite broadband in smart cities and connected cars for improving public safety present new opportunities in the coming years. Increase in adoption of satellite services in police, fire, and other departments in various developing nations, supportive government initiatives, and surge in advancements in communication technology drive the growth of the global satellite broadband communication in public safety market.

The global satellite broadband communication in public safety market generated $1.36 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $10.76 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Major market players such as - Gilat Satellite Network, Inmarsat Global Limited, Hughes Network Systems, LLC, Ligado Networks, Iridium Communications, Inc., Skycasters, Singtel, ST Engineering Idirect, Inc., Speedcast, and Viasat, Inc.

Based on frequency band, the C band segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including X-band, L-band, S-band, and others.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the law enforcement agencies & first responder segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global satellite broadband communication in public safety market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the public health organizations segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 26.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• There has been an increase in adoption of satellite internet services among governments and emergency relief centers in developing countries to improve public safety.

• Governments across the world have been investing in satellite broadband technology to offer broadband services to all corners of the countries and become self-dependent on cutting-edge technology during the pandemic. This helps in tracking the spread of virus and spreading awareness.

Segmental analysis of the market is provided in both qualitative and quantitative aspects. This aids the clients in identifying the most lucrative segment to go on with investments, on the basis of a complete backend analysis concerning the segmental presentation, coupled with brief salutation of the operating organizations and their important developmental activities.

