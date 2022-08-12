Protective Fabrics Market Worth USD 8,283.07 Million by 2030 at 7.33% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Protective Fabrics Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Material (Aramid, Polyolefin, Polyamide, Cotton, Polybenzimidazole (pbi), Polyesters and Others), Type (Ballistic & Mechanical Resistant, Thermal, Fire- and Heat-Resistant Fabrics, Chemical-Resistant Fabrics, UV-Resistant Fabrics and Others), End Use Industry (Building & construction, Oil & gas, Healthcare, Law enforcement & military and Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Fabrics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Protective Fabrics Market Information by Material, type, End-use industry, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 7.33% CAGR to reach USD 8,283.07 Million by 2030.

Market Scope:

Protective fabrics assist reduce the risk of human injuries by shielding users from hazardous conditions including UV radiation and materials. Additionally, these textiles are created to meet the needs of many end-use industries. Abrasion resistance, lightweight, chemical resistance, breathability, UV resistance, fire and heat resistance are only a few of its amazing qualities. It is mostly employed in the manufacture of protective garments, including coveralls, pants, shirts, and protective suits. A textile-related product known as protective fabric shields people or products from the harmful elements of the environment.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 8,283.07 Million CAGR 7.33% (2021–2030) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, type, End-use industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing adoption of various industrial safety norms and regulations The growing focus on industrial safety across the world is expected to drive the growth

Competitive Dynamics:

There are numerous international, regional, and local companies in the market for protective fabrics. All of the companies in the industry are vying for the largest possible portion of the market, which is very competitive. The main elements influencing the growth of the global market are the high demand in the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries, as well as a number of benefits provided by protective fabrics. Cost, brand recognition, product quality, product availability, and product dependability are all factors that the suppliers compete on. In order to compete in the market, vendors must offer high-quality, reasonably priced products that meet end-user specifications. The major firms are growing their manufacturing bases in order to solidify their market position.

Key players in the global protective fabrics market are

3M (US)

DuPont (US)

Lakeland Inc (US)

Glen Raven Inc.(US)

Milliken & Company (US)

Klopman International (Italy)

Concordia Textiles (Belgium)

W. L. Gore & Associates GmbH (US)

TenCate Protective Fabrics (The Netherlands)

TEIJIN LIMITED (Japan)

Carrington Textiles Ltd.(UK)

Daletec (Norway), Marina Textil (Spain)

Sarena (Pakistan)

PBI Performance Products, Inc.(US)

Cetriko(Spain)

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The demand for various types of personal protective equipment and protective apparel made up of protective textiles, such as coveralls, flame-resistant suits, protective gloves, and shoes, is predicted to increase with the gradual acceptance of various industrial safety norms and regulations. Consequently, it is anticipated that over the forecast period, a greater emphasis would be placed on industrial safety around the world.

The need for protective fabrics is increasing along with the growth of the global textile industry. Manufacturers have been forced to design products that offer lightweight and comfy materials during the assessment period by the need to protect personnel, buildings, and crucial processes. A significant part is played by non-woven fabrics and electrospun nanofibers in the creation of lightweight protective garments. Thus, it is projected that rising consumer desire for breathable, lightweight protective gear would drive up product demand in the years to come.

Therefore, it is anticipated that the use of PCMs in the creation of protective clothing would revolutionize the market for protective fabrics globally and significantly increase product penetration over the course of the projected period.

Market Restraints:

Protective fabrics are highly expensive due to their high raw material costs and labor-intensive production procedures.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Due to supply chain disruptions and a lack of manpower to carry out industrial tasks, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a marginally negative effect on the global market for protective materials. Globally, partial or complete shutdown measures were put in place to stop the virus's spread. These lockdowns substantially reduced global industrial production during their initial stages.

Market Segmentation:



By Material

Over the review period, the polyolefin segment is anticipated to experience significant expansion.

By Type

Because of its excellent qualities including strong thermal and heat resistance, the fire and heat resistant category is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period.

By End-use

The building and construction sector is anticipated to grow during the study period.

Geographic Analysis:

Five geographical areas—North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa—have been used to study the global market for protective fabrics.

The Asia-Pacific market, which held the second-largest share in 2020, is anticipated to post a CAGR of 8.11 percent over the course of the study period. In the expanding economies of Asia-Pacific, particularly in China, Japan, and the southeast Asian countries, increasing urbanization and industrialization are to blame for the market expansion, particularly in the medical and waste management sectors. In 2020, China will dominate the Asia-Pacific market for protective fabrics as both a manufacturer and consumer. The primary driver of market expansion in China is the country's expanding medical infrastructure and population.

With a value share of 34.06 percent in the global market for protective fabrics in 2020, North America was in the lead and is expected to continue to lead with a CAGR of 6.88 percent. The main driver of the expansion of the protective textiles market in North America is the region's established military and healthcare manufacturers. During the projection period, the market for protective fabric will also be driven by stringent U.S. government regulations pertaining to worker safety, such as the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and the flammable fabrics act under the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The strong demand for protective fabrics for thermal, flame, and fire resistance applications is what largely drives the market in Europe. In 2020, Germany had the highest share in Europe, followed by France. The growing industrialization of the regions and the rising per capita disposable income of consumers are projected to be the driving forces behind the markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

