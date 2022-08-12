Population Health Management Market detailed strategies, Competitive landscaping, developments for Upcoming years

Population health management market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Population health management growth driving factors are the increasing global population especially the geriatric population, surge in the number of per capita healthcare expenditure, rise in utilization of Internet of things (IoT) for healthcare. In addition, surge in personalization of medicines, and rising investments in the healthcare industry are the leading population health management market trends. However, data breaches and high investment cost may hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, plethora of product development in the upcoming years and key developmental strategies aimed at increasing the awareness and its accessibility by the healthcare providers & players is opportunistic for investment purpose.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Arcadia

• AthenaHealth, Inc.

• Cedar Gate Technologies, Llc (Enli Health Intelligence)

• Cotiviti, Inc

• Eclinicalworks

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Health Care Service Corporation (Medecision)

• Health Catalyst, Inc

• Health EC, Llc

• I2I Population Health

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Watson Health)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V (Philips Wellcentive)

• Lightbeam

• Nextgen Healthcare, Inc

• Oracle Corporation (Cerner Corporation)

• UnitedHealth Group (Optum, Inc)

By component, the population health management market size is segmented into software and service. The software segment generated maximum revenue in 2021 owing to adoption of software solutions by healthcare providers and payers, increase cost-effectiveness, improved operational efficiency, and various product launch.

Depending on mode of delivery, the population health management industry is divided into on-premise and on-cloud. The on-premise segment dominated the market in 2021, owing to solution personalization, reduced risk of data breaches, and the opportunity to reuse existent servers. The cloud-based segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period owing to higher efficiency, security and increased accessibility.

Depending on end user, the PHM market is divided into healthcare providers, healthcare payers and others.

The healthcare providers segment dominated the market in 2021, owing to surge in the demand for population health management solutions as they improve clinical outcomes by assisting in disease management and lowering of healthcare cost. The healthcare payers segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period owing to increase in demand for population health management solutions by the healthcare payers, owing to increase in need for no third party involvement in the process.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By component, the software segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By mode of delivery, the on-premise segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• Depending on end user, the healthcare providers segment was the highest contributor in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

