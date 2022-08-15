Global Vanadium Ore Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Vanadium Ore Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Vanadium Ore Global Market Report 2022”, the vanadium ore market is expected to grow from $2.53 billion in 2021 to $2.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The global vanadium ore market size is expected to grow to $3.93 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The increasing use of vanadium in automobile industry will drive the vanadium ore industry growth.
Key Trends In The Vanadium Ore Market
The use of vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB's) for energy storage is an emerging trend market. This trend will drive a structural change in the vanadium ore mining market dominated by steel manufacturers.
Overview Of The Vanadium Ore Market
The vanadium ore market consists of sales of vanadium ores and concentrates and related services.
Vanadium Ore Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
• By Type: FeV40, FeV50, FeV60, FeV80
• By Application: Iron and Steel, Chemical, Energy Storage, Others
• By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Steel Industry, Others
• By Geography: The global vanadium ore market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as AUROX RES., Atlantic, Treibacher Industrie AG., Essel Mining, Tremond Alloys & Metals Corp., Globe Specialty Metals, Inc., Largo Resources, YELLOW ROCK RES., REED RESOURCES, AMERICAN REOURCES, LARGO RES., CONTINENTAL PRECIOUS MIN., Hickman, Williams & Companies, Bear Metallurgical Company, Gulf Chemical and Metallurgical Corporation and Core Metals Group.
Vanadium Ore Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides vanadium global ore market outlook. The market report analyzes vanadium ore global market size, vanadium ore global market growth drivers, vanadium ore global market segmentation, vanadium ore global market major players, vanadium ore market growth across geographies, and vanadium ore market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The vanadium ore global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.
