Venture Capital Investment Market Worth USD 853289.0 million by 2027 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venture Capital Investment referred to as venture capital, is mainly a financing method that provides financial support for start-ups and obtains shares of the company. Venture capital is a form of private equity investment. A venture capital company is a professional investment company, which is composed of a group of people with relevant knowledge and experience in technology and finance. It provides funds to those who need funds by directly investing in the equity of the invested company.



The global Venture Capital Investment market size was valued at USD 347619.51 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.14% during the forecast period, reaching USD 853289.0 million by 2027.



Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Under $50 M

$50 M to $100 M

$100 M to $250 M

$250 M to $500 M

$500 M to $1 B

Above $1 B

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Software

Pharma and Biotech

Media and Entertainment

Medical Devices and Equipment

Medical Services and Systems

IT Hardware

IT services and Telecommunication

Consumer Goods and Recreation

Energy

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Venture Capital Investment including: -

Benchmark

Accel

Ggv Management L.L.C.

Andreessen Horowitz

Bessemer Venture Partners

Union Square Ventures LLC

Sequoia Capital Operations LLC

Founders Fund LLC

First Round Capital LLC

Index Ventures

Detailed TOC of Global Venture Capital Investment Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

1 Venture Capital Investment Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Venture Capital Investment Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Venture Capital Investment Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Venture Capital Investment Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Venture Capital Investment Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Venture Capital Investment Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Venture Capital Investment Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

