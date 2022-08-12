Global Thermoforming Plastic Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Thermoforming Plastic Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Thermoforming Plastic Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the thermoforming plastic market size is expected to grow to $57.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. The increasing demand for consumer durables is expected to propel the thermoforming plastic market growth going forward.
The thermoforming plastic market consists of sales of thermoformed plastics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to produce packaging materials and consumer products that are durable, resilient, and tamper-resistant. Thermoforming is a plastic manufacturing process that uses heat to shape plastic into a variety of products. It protects the products while in transit and offers several seal options that will either extend the product’s shelf life or allow easy access, depending on the packaging needs. These are extremely versatile and can be utilized to manufacture parts to meet an end-user's requirements and for a very wide range of applications.
Global Thermoforming Plastic Market Trends
Technological advancements are one of the key thermoforming plastic industry trends gaining popularity. Major companies are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position, which is predicted to be shaping the thermoforming plastic market outlook. For instance, in April 2021, GEA, a Germany-based food company, launched PowerPak SKIN.50, based on the high-capacity SKIN thermoforming packaging technology. This provides high-capacity packing of up to 100mm high and protrudes up to 50mm above the packing tray level. It can also perform vacuum and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) packaging on the same machine.
Global Thermoforming Plastic Market Segments
The global thermoforming plastic market is segmented:
By Thermoforming Type: Vacuum Forming, Pressure Forming, Mechanical Forming
By Process: Plug Assist Forming, Thick Gauge Thermoforming, Thin Gauge Thermoforming, Vacuum Snapback
By Plastic Type: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Bio-Degradable Polymers, Others
By Application: Healthcare and Medical, Food Packaging, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods and Appliances, Others
By Geography: The global thermoforming plastic market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.
Thermoforming Plastic Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides thermoforming plastic global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the thermoforming plastic global market, thermoforming plastic global market share, thermoforming plastic global market segments and geographies, thermoforming plastic global market players, thermoforming plastic market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The thermoforming plastic market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.
TBRC’s Thermoforming Plastic Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Fabri-Kal Corp, Berry Global Inc, Genpak LLC, D&W Fine Pack LLC, Amcor Ltd, Dart Container Corp, Anchor Packaging, Sabert Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Placon Corporation, Greiner Packaging GmbH, Tegrant Corporation, and Silgan Plastics.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
And so much more.
