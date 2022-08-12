Tetouan Authorities Arrest IS-Sympathizer for Alleged Involvement in Planning Terrorist Attack

MOROCCO, August 12 - Tetouan authorities on Thursday arrested an Islamic State (IS) sympathizer for his alleged involvement in planning a terrorist attack to seriously undermine public order.

The extremist, aged 36, was arrested during a security operation carried out Special Forces of the Directorate General of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), in cooperation with the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ), said the latter in a statement.

Preliminary data suggest the suspect is imbued with extremist ideology inciting takfir (excommunication) of society and authority representatives, the same source indicated.

It further pointed out his activity in virtual networks and communication channels that promote subversive extremist ideology and encourage sympathizers to plan criminal projects targeting people, in addition to public and private infrastructure.

The suspect was placed in custody at the disposal of the judicial investigation to identify the terrorist plans he adhered to and define his possible relationships with terrorist cells and organizations operating both in Morocco and abroad.

This security operation is part of DGST's intense and constant efforts to fight against extremist cells and defeat terrorist plans and projects that threaten the safety and security of the homeland and citizens, the statement concluded.

MAP 11 August 2022