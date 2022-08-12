Tanzania Hosts Exhibition highlighting Morocco's Traditions in Publishing Holy Quran

MOROCCO, August 12 - An exhibition of the Holy Quran manuscripts opened Thursday in Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania, highlighting the Kingdom of Morocco's ancestral traditions in publishing and promoting the Holy Book.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition, organized by the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema at the Mohammed VI Mosque, under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, was marked by the presence of the deputy speaker of the Tanzanian Parliament, Moussa Hassan Zounkou, president of the Foundation's section in Tanzania, the Mufti of the country, Aboubakary Zubeiry bin Ally, secretary general of the Foundation, Mohamed Rifki, as well as several religious, political and diplomatic figures.

Several national institutions, including the El Hassania Library, the National Library, the Quaraouiyine Mosque, the Mohammed VI Foundation for the edition of the Holy Quran and the Ibn Youssef Library in Marrakech, contribute to this exhibition, which is held within the framework of the 3rd edition of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema competition of memorization and recitation of the Holy Quran (August 11-14).

The event is an opportunity to present the history of Moroccan Qurans, their aesthetic specificities and their artistic diversity, through their history dating back to the first centuries of history, from the time of the manuscript to the printing provided in Morocco by institutions such as the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs or the Mohammed VI Foundation for the edition of the Holy Quran.

In a statement to the press, head of the exhibition Mohamed Meghraoui, noted that it highlights the interest of the Sultans of Morocco and Moroccans to the Holy Quran since the early centuries of Islam in Morocco until today, adding that the exhibition presents copies of different types and styles of Moroccan Qurans, which reflects a significant development in this discipline and in Quranic art in general.

