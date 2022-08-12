Global Sports Composites Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Sports Composites Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Sports Composites Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sports Composites Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the sports composites market size is expected to reach $4.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%. According to the sports composites market research, the rising sports industry is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

Want to learn more on the sports composites market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6733&type=smp

The sports composites market consists of sales of sports composites by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to upgrade sports equipment and protect athletes from injury. Sports composites are fibers that are used to improve the strength of sports equipment, decrease its weight, and reduce its cost. Composites reduce the weight of the helmet that protects motorcyclists. They are majorly used in badminton rackets, motorcycles, bicycles, among others.

Global Sports Composites Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend shaping the sports composites market outlook. Major companies operating in the sports composites sector are focused on introducing new technological products to sustain their position. For instance, in 2020, Aldila, a US-based company that manufactures sports equipment, launched ALDILA ASCENT, an ultra-light golf shaft series. This model delivers an easy, high launch angle and also helps in controlling spin and face deflection for a higher ball flight with long descent roll out. It also has FlyDrive Technology, which is a full-length Visco-Elastic Isolation Layer (VEIL) that boosts the shaft's resistance to ovaling while improving overall strength and feel.

Global Sports Composites Market Segments

The global sports composites market is segmented:

By Fiber: Carbon, Glass, Other Fibers

By Resin Type: Epoxy, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Polypropylene

By Application: Golf Sticks, Rackets, Bicycles, Hockey Sticks, Skis and Snowboards

By Geography: The global sports composites market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global sports composites market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-composites-global-market-report

Sports Composites Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sports composites market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the sports composites global market, sports composites global market share, sports composites global market segments and geographies, sports composites global market players, sports composites global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The sports composites market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Sports Composites Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ficher Sports, Topkey Corporation, Toray Industries, Teijin Ltd., Hexion Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Fujikura Composites, Callway Golf, True Temper, Prokennex, Newell Brands, Sree Industrial Composite Products, EPP Composites, and Bucci Composites.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Composites Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/composites-global-market-report

Sports Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-global-market-report

Smart Sports Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smarts-sports-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/