AI in Telecommunication Market Size is Estimates To Surpass USD 5.29 Billion at a CAGR 18.61% By 2028 | Reports and Data

Market Size – USD 1.36 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.61%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI in telecommunication market is expected to grow from USD 1.36 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.29 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.61% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the enhanced growth of AI different telecommunication industries and the need to check the security for the contents shared on telecommunication network.

The increasing demand to build a smarter world with the help of various technologies is moving faster than ever. Artificial intelligence (AI) is one such factor that is driving the need for the smart world. Because of its potential to invent new ideas and technologies, it is the most noticeable technology among various parts of the industries. Telecommunication industry is one such industry that is using AI in a larger portion ton deliver customer service by providing better network performance and reality. The leading telecommunication industries from various parts of the world is using AI to increase revenue and process big data. The rapid need for personalized customer experience is increasing the growth of the market.

Players will require increased investments to tackle these challenges and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the Cloud robotics market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.

Top 10 Profiled in the AI in Telecommunication Market Report:

• AT&T (US)

• Microsoft (US)

• Cisco Systems (US)

• H2O.ai (US)

• Google (US)

• Infosys (India)

• Salesforce (US)

• NVIDIA (US)

• IBM (US)

• Intel (US)

Market Segmentation:

Deployment type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Cloud

• On premise

Technologies (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Machine and deep learning

• Natural learning

Application type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Customer analysis

• Network optimization

• Virtual assistants

Key Takeaways of the AI in Telecommunication Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global AI in Telecommunication industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the AI in Telecommunication Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the AI in Telecommunication Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

