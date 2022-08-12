The Abrahamic Business Circle’s High-Profile Networking Conference goes Global

Business Networking Conference in Zurich, Switzerland

The Investors Roundtable Zürich aims to create bridges between investors, entrepreneurs and the public sector.

The opposite of networking is not working” — Dr. Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle will hold its first conference abroad in Switzerland, Investors Roundtable Zürich on the 9th of September, 2022 at Marriott Hotel - Neumühlequai 42, 8006 Zürich, Schweiz, to expand its reach and network.

The Abrahamic Business Circle sees Economic Diplomacy as a tool to create long-term relationships between people of different cultures and religions by creating a space where governments, businessmen, innovators and scientist from all over the world can work together in collaboration for common good.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is building bridges between investors, entrepreneurs, business and community, and to duplicate the success it achieved through numerous events accompanied by massive media attention in the GCC region, it will transfer this constructive spirit to other regions, starting with Europe, in this case with Zürich, an upmarket banking city and financial capital of Switzerland.

200 participants from 37 countries and more than 20 brilliant speakers from 18 industries. Affluent individuals will be attending together with diverse group of Investors, experts from Finance, Academia, Energy, Healthcare, Innovators, Entrepreneurs and Diplomats.

The Abrahamic Business Circle headquarter is based in Dubai with global members from 56 countries. The member-based organization is founded and chaired by Dr. Raphael Nagel, a Private Equity Investor and Venture Capitalist.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle is your global growth partner. The Abrahamic Business Circle is an exclusive organization, a Private Members Network focused on promoting global economic diplomacy through investments and continuously works with governments and businesses in the Middle East and around the World to boost global trade and investment. The organization is composed of Private Investors, Entrepreneurs, UHNWI, Royal Families, Corporates and Diplomats. Its activities strive to demonstrate how entrepreneurship and investments from all part of the world can make positive changes in triple sustainability around the globe.

