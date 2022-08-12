Customer Journey Analytics Market 2022 – 2028 : Penetration of the internet and e-commerce

Market Size – USD 8,342.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.30%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global customer journey analytics market is forecast to reach USD 34.57 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Customer journey analytics platforms are used to track and monitor the consumer habits across multiple channels, considering the first introduction to the brand or company and throughout the entire association. Customer analytics solutions go beyond the point of purchase to monitor and analyze customer behavior through service interactions and others.

The journey analytics solutions combine both quantitative and qualitative data, allowing companies to identify the customer’s journey that have the most significant impact on specific business goals, such as increasing revenue or reducing customer churn, and designing decisions data-driven to influence those outcomes.

For instance, the technology might identify an essential set of touchpoints of the businesses through which the majority of leads visit before making a purchase. The insights are then used to leverage and optimize interactions at those touchpoints to increase the percentage of leads that convert to customers. Alternatively, marketers may optimize the path to purchase by driving more points to those key touchpoints.

Top Profiled in the Customer Journey Analytics Market Report:

• Salesforce.com

• IBM Corporation

• SAP SE

• Adobe Systems Incorporated

• NICE Ltd

• Pointillis

• Verint Systems Inc

• Quadient

• ClickFox

• Servion Global Solutions Ltd

• Kitewheel

• CallMiner

Market Segmentation:

TouchPoints Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Website

• Social media

• Applications

• Email

• Physical Stores

• Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Solution

• Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

• Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Data Mapping and Virtualization

• Customer Behavior Analysis

• Product and Brand Management

• Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Retail and E-commerce

• IT and Telecommunication

• Media and Entertainment

• Travel and Hospitality

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Customer Journey Analytics Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Customer Journey Analytics industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Customer Journey Analytics Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Customer Journey Analytics Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

