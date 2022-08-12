Global eHealth Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast Report To 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGAANA, INDIA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report published by MarketDataForecast, acquiring a CAGR of 14.80% between 2022 to 2027, the global eHealth market is expected to reach USD 29464.38 Million by 2027 from USD 14777.06 Million in 2022.
Electronic Health (eHealth) is an emerging branch of healthcare systems. This term is similar to words like e-commerce, e-business, and e-solutions which express services linked to IT and online technologies—using smartphones, computers, and modern technological equipment for communication paired with the internet. Therefore, e-health is the branch that signifies the healthcare sector in the online world and the collection, saving, and usage of data from computers and devices. E-health refers to the digital technology used in everyday life. It is used in semi-collaboration with non-digital hospital methods to help make the work easier for healthcare professionals and accessibility easier for healthcare consumers. In a rapidly urbanizing world where online convenience is on the rise, e-health is now a popular and convenient way of administration for the medical sector.
How does COVID-19 impact the eHealth market?
Around the world, the pandemic had an impact on several production companies. Due to the limits on sales, many businesses suffered losses, and the global economy entered a crisis. Even the basics were hard to find because of the strict government restrictions. Additionally, the healthcare system was among those that suffered the most because of the pandemic's difficulty being contained and the sudden flood of patients.
However, the pandemic positively affected the e-health market as the healthcare sector focused more on developing the Its healthcare departments. The online facilities and software for the monitoring of patients and better remote care services, and better management of hospital duties. as many patients could not make it to the hospitals due to lockdown restrictions, and many surgeries and diagnoses were postponed due to the shifting of all professionals to covid care, there was a need for virtual assistance in healthcare settings. In addition, patients were encouraged to practice self-care methods and keep themselves healthy at home. Therefore, the need for e-health technologies was at an all-time high during the pandemic, and even after the pandemic, the rise in awareness about e-platforms has helped the market grow.
Therefore, the pandemic has had an extremely positive impact on the global eHealth market.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
The global eHealth market is anticipated to be growing owing to the rise in the need for patient-centric care, and the advancement in modern technologies along with the innovative solutions of e-health to record and maintain patient records from the moment of their admission to their discharge is helping the market grow. The need to curb the rising healthcare costs is also propelling market development. Maintaining hospital and patient records through EHR is more straightforward, accurate, and convenient. The burden on the hospital staff is significantly reduced by using online platforms and IT solutions in healthcare departments. In addition, the advent of wearable devices to monitor health and better remote care services pushes the market towards growth.
Additionally, the government's initiatives and support towards e-health solutions and building better infrastructures and healthcare facilities promote the market's revenue with the rise of chronic diseases worldwide and the need for concisely extensive hospital data and paperwork to avoid errors and provide better patient care.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THIS MARKET:
On the basis of type, the electronic health records (EHR) segment is expected to dominate the market due to the extensive digitalization of hospital data
and patient records. In addition, the electronic documents are easy to maintain and make finding the patient's medical history easier to find and asses. Therefore, the convenience provided by EHRs, and the growing adoption of the same by renowned healthcare settings is helping the segment collect more growth. The mHealth segment is also expected to dominate the market after the EHR as the innovations and usefulness of the segments are recognized.
On the basis of service, the rise in the number of chronic diseases and geriatric population has o a need for homecare and self-care devices now more than ever before. Therefore, the increase in the demand for self-care services is helping the monitoring services segment dominate the market during the forecast period. The need to continuously monitor the physical and vital life signs to maintain good health assists the segment is flourishing.
On the basis of end-user, the healthcare consumers segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the rise in the advanced technologies and infrastructure provided by the healthcare providers and the need for reduced healthcare costs and better services worldwide.
Geographically, Due to the population's modern lifestyle, digitalized mindset, and good infrastructure like high-speed internet in the region, the North American countries are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The immaculate growth rate can be attributed to the rise in the cases of chronic diseases and the government initiatives toward making better healthcare facilities. In addition, the high disposable income and healthcare costs also support the market's revenue. Especially in countries like the U.S and Canada, the public need and is in abundance for the e-health market.
The European market is also expected to flourish due to the technological advancements and the increasing cases of orthopaedic, diabetes, cancer and others; the involvement of major vital players would lead to the market's rise during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific and Latin American regions are expected to show continuous growth in the market due to the rise in medical tourism and the need to reduce healthcare costs and better healthcare services. In addition, the increasing disposable incomes have led the markets to rise in the region.
Key Market Players:
• CompuMed
• Medisafe
• Boston Scientific Corp.
• Telecare Corp.
• SetPoint Medical
• IBM
• Motion Computing Inc.
• Apple
• GE Healthcare
• Epocrates Inc.
• Doximity
• Lift Labs
• Proteus Digital Health
Harish Chitneni
