Reports And Data

The Global Bentonite Market Size is Expected to Grow USD 1.48 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.1%, during forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bentonite Market is forecasted to grow from USD 1.48 billion in 2018 to USD 2.16 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for bentonite from the oil and gas industry as an additive for drilling mud.

Increase in oil and gas drilling activities in combination with increasing application in geosynthetic clay liners and the medical industry are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Increasing infrastructural growth in China, India, Japan and Malaysia is predicted to boost the construction industry as a result of increased public spending and thus accelerate the size of the market.

The increase in environmental concerns about wastewater treatment due to high toxic and radioactive chemicals is expected to promote growth for bentonite. Wastewaters generally have a high demand for chemical oxygen, which causes risk of mortality for aquatic animals and imparts unwanted odor and dirt.

The market for bentonite may be restricted by the inability to prevent the formation of mud cake and swelling in oil wells that hinder the rate of production.

Get a sample copy of the global Bentonite market report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1249

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Bentonite Market is forecasted to grow from USD 1.48 billion in 2018 to USD 2.16 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1%, during the forecast period. A rapidly rising population and higher urbanization have boosted global demand for processed food products, driving food demand.

The market for sodium bentonite is expected to grow the largest at USD 1.40 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Bentonites of sodium and calcium are primarily used in mud drilling and have high plasticity. In 2018, North America was the largest consumer of bentonite in terms of regional demand, with the U.S. having the largest share owing to the country's large-scale drilling and exploration activities.

The market for foundry sands is estimated to reach USD 561.9 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The demand for bentonite in foundry molds for metal casting of brake drums, engine blocks, manhole fittings, brass water fittings, transmission housings and cast iron panels is increasing.

The market for Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to reach USD 648.4 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period due to the favorable polices and beneficial initiatives by the governments of India, China and Japan. It is estimated that the region is experiencing high demand for bentonite from the oil & gas, metallurgy and construction industries. It is likely that the majority of future demand will come from India, China, Greece, Turkey and Australia.

The major players in the market are AMCOL International (US), Wyo-Ben Inc (US), MidPoint Chemicals Company (US), M-I SWACO (US), Volclay International (US), Kemira (Finland), Alfa Aesar (US), Charles B. Chrystal Co. Inc. (US), Cimbar (US), and Amsyn Inc (US).

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bentonite-market

Market Segmentation:

Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Sodium Bentonite

Carbon Bentonite

Others

Applications (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Foundry Sands

Iron Ore Pelletizing

Pet Litter

Drilling Mud

Civil Engineering

Refining

Others

End Use (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Iron & Steel

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Construction

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1249

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Bentonite market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Bentonite market size

2.2 Latest regional market trends

2.3 Emerging growth trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Bentonite market key players

3.2 Global Bentonite size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Bentonite market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.