Concrete Pumps Market is Projected to Reach $4.9 Bn| Type (Truck-mounted, Stationary, Specialized Concrete Pumps)

concrete pumps market size was valued at $3,800.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,853.2 million

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report contains an in-depth analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market dynamics, market size, and market share estimation. In addition, the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Concrete Pumps market which is essential to implement strategies and to gain a sustainable growth during the forecasted period. Moreover, a detailed analysis of Covid-19 impact on the global Concrete Pumps market is also published in the report.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Concrete Pumps Market by Type and Industrial Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global concrete pumps market size was valued at $3.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. Concrete pump is a construction equipment, which is mounted on a truck used for construction activities.

Covid-19 impact:

Manufacturing activities of Concrete Pumps halted due to implementation of stringent lockdown. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, governments across every nation made social distancing compulsory, due to which, market players faced shortage of labor force. Moreover, restrictions in import & export activities led to supply chain disruptions which further resulted to shortage of raw materials. This in turn, created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity. Also, most of the construction projects were either delayed or cancelled, especially in the initial stage of the pandemic.

Key Segments Covered:

By Type

• Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps

• Stationary Concrete Pumps

• Specialized Concrete Pumps

By Industrial Vertical

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Domestic

Competitive Landscape:

• Ajax Fiori Engineering

• Alliance Concrete Pumps

• Concord Concrete Pumps

• DY Concrete Pumps

• Junjin

• Liebherr

• PCP Group

• Sany

• Schwing Stetter

• Sebhsa

These companies have adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, and others in order to gather immense growth prospects during the forecasted period.

