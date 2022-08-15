Insights Into The Global Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company’s Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Market Report 2022”, the data protection as a service (DPaaS) market size is expected to grow from $17.88 billion in 2021 to $23.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1%. The global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market size is expected to grow to $63.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28.7%. According to the data protection as a service (DPaaS) market overview, the increasing concern about data loss and data security is propelling the market demand.

Request a Sample Now to Gain a Better Understanding of Data Protection As A Service (d Paa S) Market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6665&type=smp

Key Trends In The Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Market

Data protection as a service (DPaaS) market trends include new technological advancements like the integration of connected devices with the internet of things (IoT) and virtual private network (VPN), which are shaping the data protection as a service (DPaaS) industry outlook. For instance, in May 2021, GLobal Electronic-SECurity (GLESEC), a cyber-security firm, announced the launch of its new orchestrated data leakage detection and protection service. This security-as-a-service has the unique offering of detecting and protecting data leakage without the need to classify all the information of the company. With this service, the company would address the organization’s security requirements.

Overview Of The Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Market

The data protection as a service (DPaaS) market consists of sales of data protection as a service (DPaaS) by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are a collection of services that help organizations protect their data and also improve their network security and recovery options. Data Protection-as-a-Service (DPaaS) is a cloud-based or web-based system for networking security and data loss prevention. These services are provided to the clients through multiple memberships and help organizations cut the cost of system security and maintenance.

Learn More on The Global Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-protection-as-a-service-global-market-report

Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Service Type: Disaster Recovery As A Service, Backup As A Service, Storage As A Service

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, SMEs

• By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

• By Industry: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others

• By Geography: The global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Commvault Systems, VMware, Quantum Corporation, Asigra, EMC Corporation, Dell, Veritas Technologies, Commvault, Quest Software Inc., NxtGen Datacenter & Cloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, and Atos SE.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of data protection as a service (DPaaS) market. The market report analyzes data protection as a service market size, DPaaS market growth drivers, data protection as a service (DPaaS) global market segments, data protection as a service (DPaaS) market major players, data protection as a service (DPaaS) market growth across geographies, and data protection as a service (DPaaS) market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The data protection as a service (DPaaS) market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not What You Were Looking For? Go Through Similar Reports by The Business Research Company:

Data Science Platform Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-science-platform-global-market-report

Disaster Recovery as a service (DRaaS) Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disaster-recovery-as-a-service-global-market-report

Data Governance Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-governance-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call Us Now for Personal Assistance with Your Purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC