Whole Slide Imaging Market Increasing use in drug discovery and recent developments to promote growth

Digital pathology rapidly advancing & being adopted by hospitals, research and diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, scientists and healthcare companies

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of cancer patients across the globe is driving the growth of the whole slide imaging market due to its widespread use in cancer research and the development of anti-cancer therapies. Thus, increasing global cancer burden will increase the demand for digital imaging systems leading to market growth.

Major driving factors for the overall slide imaging market include increasing use of imaging technology in drug discovery processes, technological development in digital imaging, increasing adoption of virtual slides as compared to traditional physical slides, and increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide. Digital pathology (DP) is rapidly advancing and being adopted by hospitals, research and diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, scientists and healthcare companies.

Digital pathology technology offers better productivity as well as efficiency and reduces the tedious work of pathologists traveling to numerous locations. With the integration of artificial intelligence and digital pathology in the healthcare domain, it is quite clear that digital health will play an important role in drug development, strategic planning related to cancer research and developing precision drug delivery systems. The increasing demand for fast, clear and high-resolution digital images in pathology facilities, patient safety and diagnostic accuracy, has significantly increased the demand for whole slide imaging systems. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer that cause significant mortality in the global population is a major factor behind the adoption of these systems in the field of diagnostics.

High investment in procurement and maintenance of these advanced whole slide imaging technologies and lack of skilled personnel to operate these systems in developing and less developed countries are some of the factors that may restrain the market to some extent. Technological developments in the field of whole slide imaging technology will simultaneously stimulate the rate of adoption of these systems and provide huge opportunities for market development in the near future.

According to the Cancer Research UK, around 17 million cancer cases were registered in 2018, out of which 56% of the cases were fatal. There are many key factors that may affect the success rate of chemo and radiation therapy and a person's survival rate such as age, overall health and cancer stage. As per World Cancer Research Fund studies, around 18 million cancer cases worldwide, among which, 9.5 million cases were found in men and 8.5 million cases in women. Lung cancer and breast cancers were reportedly most dominant types of cancer contributing to around 12.3% of the total new cases of cancer diagnosed in 2018.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global whole slide imaging market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global whole slide imaging market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global whole slide imaging market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• 3DHISTECH

• Definiens

• Indica Labs

• Hamamatsu Photonics

• Inspirata

• Mikroscan Technologies

• Leica Microsystems

• Nikon Corporation

• Olympus Corporation

• Philips Healthcare.

