Global Chemical Distribution Market Growth Trajectory

The Business Research Company’s Chemical Distribution Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Chemical Distribution Global Market Report 2022”, the chemical distribution market size is expected to grow from $233.14 billion in 2021 to $247.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The global chemical distribution market size is expected to grow to $334.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%. According to the chemical distribution industry forecast, the rising consumption of chemicals across various end-use industries is expected to propel the chemical distribution market growth.

Key Trends In The Chemical Distribution Market

Technological advancement is shaping the market. According to the chemical distribution market analysis, various advancements like eco-friendly chemical compound due to its engineered chemical structure which act as a non-toxic and safe for environment agent suitable for various applications. For instance, in November 2021, Cosmo Specialty Chemicals, an Indian specialty chemicals company, developed an emulsion that is hydrophilic block silicone. When compared to other traditional non-silicone softeners, it has better softening characteristics due to its lower rotational free energy than C-O bonds. The agent is non-toxic and eco-friendly, and it may be used in a variety of applications while still having a great effect in the textile sector.

Overview Of The Chemical Distribution Market

The chemical distribution market consists of sales of chemical distribution by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a diversified enterprise that serves a variety of industries by providing solutions in the form of specialty or commodity chemicals. A few sectors in which chemical distribution is involved are agriculture, cosmetics, food and feed, pharmaceuticals, construction, and paints and coatings. Chemical distribution includes several activities which include packaging, logistics, warehousing, mixing, blending, formulating, technical assistance, training, recycling, research and development, innovation, and ingredients.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Specialty Chemical, Commodity Chemical

• By Type: Pipelines, Containers, Barrels, Sacks

• By End-Use: Transportation, Construction, Agriculture, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Manufacturing, Others

• By Geography: The global chemical distribution market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Univar, Helm, Brenntag, Azelis Holdings, Omya, Biesterfeld, Safic-Alcan, Stockmeier, REDA Chemicals, Ashland, BASF, Jebsen & Jessen, Quimidroga, Solvadis Deutschland, Ter Hell & Co, IMCD Group, Nexeo Solution Holding, ICC Chemicals, Royal Vopak, KPL International Limited, and Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals.

