Study Abroad in the USA | Luggage to Ship

Luggage to Ship announces discount campaign to assist students studying abroad coming to the USA and ship luggage ahead of the journey, use code Travel5.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luggage to Ship Inc., an honoree of Inc 5000, a tech-enabled leading shipping and storage online platform, launched a discount campaign for college students, and job relocators. Whether you are going on a new journey, moving to a new college, exploring a new city, or studying or working abroad in the United States, we can help. Book now, use promotion code “Travel5” and learn more at https://www.luggagetoship.com

In Spring 2022, over half of US institutions report that all their international students attend classes in person on American campuses, compared to just eight percent in the same period of 2021. Many international students prefer in-person study on campus for the US educational experience. The luggage carrying, checking in and claiming baggage at the airport, and hauling suitcases and boxes down to the campus, could make college moving not an easy journey. American colleges and universities are also continuing efforts to make international students' study in the USA easier. Many students choose Luggage to Ship and travel light, ship the luggage and belongings ahead of college moving.

"Travel to college is one of the most memorable experiences for many students and families, yet college moving can be complicated, especially if you are a first-year student, " says Mike Ulker, founder, and CEO of Luggage to Ship. “Luggage to Ship offers full services beyond shipping, moving, and storage for young travelers and college students domestic and International. Whether you're studying abroad, done for the school year, or moving into a new apartment, we can take care of your packages so you can travel light."

Luggage to Ship is proud among the 5000 fastest growing private companies in the USA and is one of the top service providers for student traveling and college moving. Luggage to Ship understands your needs and makes your big move to college easier. Simply book and pay online – it only takes a few short moments to place your order. You can arrange for the shipment to be picked up on a day that suits you, and we will collect your items and deliver them directly to your college. You can bypass bag check, luggage claim, and travel hassle-free by knowing your luggage and boxes will be already waiting for you at your destination. Luggage to Ship also offers convenient storage between college terms. You can have the boxes picked up from the campus, and have the boxes delivered to you when you are back to the campus.

There is a lot of information for college moving and here are some tips:

- Pack well and insert shipping labels inside label pouch, tracking barcode facing outside.

- Stick the pouch tightly to a luggage tag, and secure the tag to the top handle of your bag. Or stick the pouch tightly on the box

- Pay attention to School Pick-up and Delivery instructions.

- Please make sure the pickup time frame matches the working hours of your school mail room or lobby.

- Be aware of Prohibited Items, learn more at https://www.luggagetoship.com/what-cant-ship

Powered by technology and innovations, Luggage to offers the features of:

- Tech-based easy to book online platform to complete a booking, payment, and shipping labels

- Door-to-door pickup and drop off

- Competitive shipping rate for students and movers

- Online tracking

- 24 / 7 unparalleled customer service

Learn more at Luggagetoship.com | About us | Shipping Tips | Checking Price

Follow us on Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTube Insurance

Email cs@LuggageToShip.com or call (800) 678-6167

Online chat or call free of charge at www. luggagetoship.com

About Luggage to Ship Inc.

Beyond Shipping, Moving, and Storage

LuggageToShip.com is traveling, moving, shipping, and storage service platform that is embracing changes, and transforming the shipping, traveling, and storage industries. Luggage To Ship’s door-to-door luggage and box delivery service allows you to travel or move to your destination hands-free. Ship luggage or boxes before the journey, and let your belongings waiting for you at your destination.

You can choose from over 10,000 of Carrier’s locations to drop off or we can schedule a pickup for you. The carrier will pick up your package(s) from your home, office, hotel, or school, so you can travel now without carrying your belongings, and enjoy the journey towards the dreamland.

Luggage To Ship, an honoree of Inc 5000, is among one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Its leading and tech-enabled online platform provides shipping, moving, and storage of luggage, boxes, golf clubs, skis, and snowboards to domestic and international. By leveraging a global network of shipping partners, innovative technology, and unparalleled customer care, Luggage to Ship built an industry-leading set of online tools that allow clients to generate pricing, securely book online and track shipping, moving, and storage at real-time, and to instantly identify the most reliable, convenient, and cost-effective method for each individual booking.

Forward-Looking Statements

