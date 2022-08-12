Mining Chemicals Market Analysis 2028 | Increased Demand for Minerals and Wastewater Treatment Drives Growth

Reports And Data

The Global Mining Chemicals Market Size is Anticipated to Boom USD 10.72 Billion in 2020, Growth at a CAGR of 6.1% during Forecast Period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mining Chemicals Market is forecasted to grow from USD 10.72 Billion in 2020 to USD 17.22 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for minerals, increased emphasis on treatment of water and wastewater and increased mining activities.

Because of the low quality of the ore bodies, the mining industry has faced many challenges. Increasing demand for gold has resulted in increased mining activity, which is expected to drive demand for mining chemicals over the forecast period. For example, for the extraction of gold from its ore, most players use cyanide.

The market is highly competitive in nature and one of the key parameters contributing to the final product is logistics. Logistics represent 20% or more of the overall cost, especially for overseas shipments. Distributors have to evaluate all possible means of transportation compulsorily in order to deliver the product in the same form as the consumer needs and to provide economies of scale.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on type, the grinding acid market held the largest market share of over 47.6% in 2020. It is expected to reach USD 22.02 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Increasing focus on mineral recovery is likely to be an important factor supplementing the segment's growth. The recuperation of valuable minerals requires the grinding and milling of ores.

The market for collectors is estimated to reach USD 8.72 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The xanthates, dithiophosphates, and thiocarbamates are the collectors used as mining chemicals. Collectors help with low pH value copper recovery. Copper, lead, soluble and oily are many collectors. Based on their chemical structure and group, these collectors are named. Xanthates are used in the treatment of ores such as sulfides of iron and penalties.

The market for base metals is expected to reach USD 11.01 Billion, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Due to the growth in industrialization and infrastructure development in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Eastern European regions, base metals will grow due to increased demand for these metals.

Based on application, the market for drilling & explosives segment held the largest market share of 36.3% in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 17.43 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Rising demand for deep-surface mining is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of this application segment in order to extract high-quality minerals.

The market for Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to reach USD 15.6 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Countries like China and Japan, due to rapid economic expansion, are expected to see high growth in the market for mining chemicals. The economies positive outlook attracts huge investments from global mining firms. As a result, different metals and minerals mining capacity is increasing, boosting demand for mining chemicals.

The major players in the market are Kemira OYJ (Finland), Dow Chemical Company (US), ArrMaz Products, L.P. (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant International Limited (Switzerland), Cytec Industries Inc. (US), HuntsOrica Ltd. (Australia), man International LLC (US), SNF Floreger (France) and others

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Mining Chemicals market market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Frothers

Flocculants

Collectors

Solvent extractants

Grinding aids

Mineral Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Base metals

Non-metallic minerals

Precious metals

Rare earth metals

Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Mineral processing

Explosives & drilling

Water & wastewater treatment

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the Mining Chemicals marketduring the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

