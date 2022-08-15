Value Based Care Payment Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

Value Based Care Payment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Value Based Care Payment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Value Based Care Payment Global Market Report 2022”, the value based care payment market is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2021 to $2.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The growth in the value based care payment market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The value based care payment market is expected to reach $3.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%. Rapid development in value-based health care services is expected to contribute to the tremendous growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Value Based Care Payment Market

Partnerships in value based care are gaining popularity among the providers as these partnerships allow partners such as manufacturers, payers, and provider organizations to co-develop programs, solutions, and initiatives collaboratively for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems. Value-based partnerships assist with conveying the highest value incentive to the healthcare system and society by concentrating on improving patient results with regards to the system and societal total costs.

Overview Of The Value Based Care Payment Market

The value based care payment market consists of sales of value based care payment services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide value based care payment in which healthcare providers such as hospitals are paid based on patient's health outcome, quality, efficiency, cost, and patient experience. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

• By Models: Accountable Care Organization (ACO), Bundled payments, Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH), Pay for Performance (P4P)

• By Deployment: Cloud Based, On-Premise

• By End User: Providers, Payer

• By Geography: The global value based care payment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Nextstep Solutions, Athena Health, NXGN Management LLC. and McKesson Corporation.

Value Based Care Payment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides value based care payment industry outlook. The market report analyzes value based care payment global market size, value based care payment global market growth drivers, value based care payment global market segments, value based care payment market major players, value based care payment market growth across geographies, value based care payment global market trends and value based care payment market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

