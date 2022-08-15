UV Curing System Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

UV Curing System Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "UV Curing System Global Market Report 2022”, the UV curing system market size is expected to grow from $2.44 billion in 2021 to $2.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.97%. The global UV curing systems market size is expected to grow to $4.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.85%. Growing environmental awareness is expected to propel the UV curing system market growth.

Key Trends In The UV Curing System Market

According to the UV curing system market outlook, technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity. The companies operating in the UV curing system market are developing innovative products to enhance their usage and maximize the profits. For instance, in November 2021, Integration Technology, a company that develops UV LED and UV Lamp technology launched DVZ high-dose UV LED curing system. This DVZ LED head is developed by using XT 8 booster technology and is advanced with the VARIcool auto-adjusting cooling system for maximum UV performance.

Overview Of The UV Curing System Market

The UV curing system market consists of sales of UV curing systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the ultra-violet curing system which is a photochemical process that uses high-intensity ultraviolet light to instantly cure or dry inks, coatings, and adhesives. UV curing reduces reject rates, increases production speed, facilitates superior bonding, and improves scratch and solvent resistance.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Spot Cure, Flood Cure

• By Technology: Mercury Lamp, Microwave Lamp, Arc Lamp, UV LED

• By Pressure Type: High Pressure, Medium Pressure, Low Pressure

• By Application: Printing, Bonding and Assembling, Coating and Finishing, Disinfection, Others

• By End-User: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Construction and Architectural, Semiconductor and Electronics, Medical, Others

• By Geography: The global UV curing system market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Dynmax Corporation, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Heraeus Noblelight America, Phoseon Technology, IST Metz GmbH, Miltec UV, GEW (EC) Limited, Baldwin Technology, DELO, American Ultraviolet, Hanovia, Omron Corporation, Benford UV, Thorlabs, Jenton International Ltd., Nordson Corporation, Nippon Gohsei, and BASF SE.

UV Curing System Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of UV curing system global market. The market report analyzes UV curing system global market size, UV curing system global market growth drivers, UV curing system global market segments, UV curing system market major players, UV curing system market growth across geographies, and UV curing system market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

