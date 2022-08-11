Shepparton expands its Education degrees

Secondary school students and those keen to explore further study will be welcomed to La Trobe’s Shepparton Campus Open Day on Saturday 13 August to find out more about the new Bachelor of Education offering, as well as a wide range of other courses.

La Trobe Shepparton Head of Campus Elizabeth Capp said from 2023 students will have an opportunity to train as Early Childhood, Primary or Secondary teachers in Shepparton, filling a critical gap in the region’s workforce.

“Until now we’ve only offered the Bachelor of Early Childhood and Primary Education in Shepparton, meaning students have had to travel to our Melbourne or Bendigo campuses to become qualified secondary teachers,” Ms Capp said.

“This is a very exciting step that will make a real difference to our local communities, giving more students access to the profession.”

Dean of La Trobe’s School of Education, Professor Joanna Barbousas, said changes to the Bachelor of Education program will mean more students can study to become teachers in Shepparton, with the choice to specialise in Early Childhood and Primary, Primary or Secondary school teaching now being offered – as well as other pathways into teaching such as Diploma and Associate Degree.

“We know that across the country this important workforce is under strain – and this is particularly being felt in rural and regional areas,” Professor Barbousas said.

“Offering greater flexibility for students to study where they live is vital if we are to address this growing problem that is not just impacting schools, but students and their families as well.”

Ms Capp said she was looking forward to welcoming people to the campus for Open Day, and helping prospective students find the right course for them.

“We offer a wide variety of courses at our campus – as well as flexible study options – and we support both school leavers and those wanting to change careers or return to study,” Ms Capp said.

“Whatever your background or your career ambitions, we can help you gain the skills and experience you need for your career, and offer many different pathways in to learning – including through our strong ties to GOTAFE.”

Students seeking certainty in their final years of school will also have an opportunity to discover new pathways into studying at La Trobe, including the University’s Aspire Program.

The Shepparton Campus Open Day will be held in conjunction with GOTAFE from 10am – 1pm on Saturday 13 August. To register and for more information visit La Trobe’s website.

Highlights of Open Day

Information on the new-look Bachelor of Education program enabling Shepparton students to study to become Early Childhood and Primary teachers, Primary teachers or Secondary teachers, helping to address critical workforce shortages in local childcare centres and schools.

Opportunity to learn about different pathways into a teaching career, including Diploma and Associate Degree

Students can find out more about the University’s early conditional offer program, Aspire

Open Day gives prospective students a real feel for the campus, opportunities to meet University staff and find out more about university life, including student support and accommodation

Visitors can find out more about scholarships such as the Regional Benefits Program, the Indigenous Accommodation Scholarship and more

COVID-safe measures will be in place, with free masks available, physical distancing and many activities held outside.

Image: La Trobe Shepparton Head of Campus, Elizabeth Capp, with Principal of Notre Dame College, John Cortese

Media contact: Anna Knight - a.knight@latrobe.edu.au, 0481 383 817