Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of Algeria

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Ramtane Lamamra.

Ramtane Lamamra conveyed President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune`s greetings and best wishes to the head of state. The minister noted that the Algerian President follows with great interest the development processes in Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev`s very successful leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and warm words and asked Ramtane Lamamra to extend his greetings to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The head of state hailed Algeria`s support for the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan as part of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as the decision regarding the extension of Azerbaijan`s chairmanship of the organization. President Ilham Aliyev praised the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria in the OPEC+ format. Noting that there are many areas for more effective and active cooperation in the future, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the necessity of expanding relations in the economic, trade, business and energy fields.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Ramtane Lamamra`s visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to developing bilateral ties.

The minister said that they were happy to visit Azerbaijan, describing it as a beautiful and brotherly country, and thanked them for the hospitality shown to them. Expressing his confidence that the bilateral relations will expand, Ramtane Lamamra praised the two countries` mutual support for each other. The minister hailed the existence of mutual trust between Azerbaijan and Algeria, adding that this can give very fruitful results in terms of the strengthening of cooperation in many areas.