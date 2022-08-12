Bradford Rand, President and CEO, The Official Cyber Security Summit, Talks About Massive Increase in Cyber Crime

Bradford Rand, President/CEO, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Cyber Security Summit https://CyberSecuritySummit.com Detroit Cyber Security Summit - August 16, 2022 - - - www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com - - -

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are honored to chat today with Bradford Rand, President & CEO, The Official Cyber Security Summit (www.CyberSecuritySummit.com) .

Mr. Rand, said, "In response to the massive increase in cyber crime, we are expanding the 2023 calendar and featuring new U.S. cities + Latin American Summits."

Mr. Rand also shared with us:

The massive increase in Cyber Crime has also led to The Official Cyber Security Summit Series being sold out of exhibit space nationwide for the Rest of 2022!

As bad actors continue to advance and cybercrime tactics evolve, attacks are more and more frequent. Executives need to be prepared for the reality that these threats will not only continue to persist but will become increasingly complex. Business leaders can combat cybercrime by staying in the know on the latest threat landscape, practicing good cyber hygiene and following best practices, and utilizing the innovative solutions that exist to detect and fight attacks.

This demand for the latest cyber intelligence and cutting-edge technology has led the Official Cyber Security Summit to see record registration numbers, such as the 9th Annual Washington DC Metro Summit which saw the largest pre-registration on record - selling out in advance with nearly a thousand regional executives signed up to join in person and another 800+ registered to attend virtually.

The remaining 2022 Cyber Security Summit series is as follows:

• Detroit – August 16

• Chicago – August 26

• Charlotte – September 16

• Scottsdale – October 14

• Los Angeles – October 27

• Columbus – November 4

• Boston – November 10

• New York – November 18

• Houston – December 8

Announcing 2 NEW industry-specific virtual events:

• Critical Infrastructure Cyber Security Summit– September 8

• Healthcare & Pharma Cyber Security Summit – September 29

The Official Cyber Security Summit has proven its success in bringing together Senior level executives & business leaders from the region, best-in-class cyber solution providers, and leading industry subject matter experts such as the FBI, U.S DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Google, Verizon, IBM, Darktrace, Crowdstrike, Dell, BlackBerry, and many more. Consequently, due to overwhelming demand, sponsorship for all remaining 2022 Cyber Security Summits are now sold out.

If you are an executive responsible for protecting your company from a breach and are interested in attending an upcoming Cyber Security Summit, you may register with 50% Off Admission with code SSW2022 at CyberSecuritySummit.com

Due to increased demand/need for the resources and tools the Official Cyber Security Summit delivers, the Cyber Security Summit is proud to share it will be expanding in the 2023 calendar, featuring new U.S. cities as well as Latin American Summits. The Official 2023 Cyber Security Summit schedule will be released soon. If your company is interested in becoming a sponsor for the 2023 series, contact Bradford Rand, President & CEO at BRand@CyberSecuritySummit.com.

Parent company of the Cyber Security Summit & job fair division, TECHEXPO Top Secret brings together experienced security-cleared professionals and leading employers within the defense & intelligence industry each month through FREE hiring events.

Upcoming TECHEXPO Hiring Events:

• September 14 @ Linthicum Heights, MD • Polygraph Required

• September 15 @ Herndon, VA • Polygraph Required

View Full Details & Register at TechExpoUSA.com (www.TechExpoUSA.com)

If your company is looking to hire security-cleared professionals and would like more information on recruiting at an upcoming TECHEXPO Hiring Event, please contact Eric Mendel at EMendel@TechExpoUSA.com / 212.655.4505 ext. 231.

About the Cyber Security Summit / TECHEXPO

The Cyber Security Summit (www.CyberSecuritySummit.com) and TECHEXPO Top Secret were founded by serial entrepreneur Bradford Rand. The Cyber Summit has been ranked as one of the “Top 50 Must-Attend Conferences”. These summits began in New York City in 2013 and have expanded to over 25 cities, connecting all levels of security executives with cutting-edge technology providers & renowned information security experts. TECHEXPO began in 1995, and after the events of 9/11 focused on producing hiring events for the defense, intelligence & cyber industries, primarily for security-cleared professionals. The company has produced nearly 3,000 events since 1993 including charity events, job fairs, eco-friendly tradeshows, luxury launch events, automotive showcases & more.

About SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com features thought leadership and content-marketing regarding: AI, Biometrics, Cybersecurity, FinTech, IT, IoT, Robotics, Physical Security and COVID-19 solutions. Our flagship “In The Boardroom” platform, since 1999, has featured content-marketing programs from leading global brands such as: Allied Universal, ASSA ABLOY, AT&T, Cisco, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, G4S, GE, Gemalto, Honeywell, HPE, IBM, Intel, McAfee, Microsoft, Panasonic, SAP, Siemens, Stanley Security, Symantec, UNISYS, and many SME’s, in the USA, EMEA, and APAC.

