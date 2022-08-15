Regional Supply's Elevate University Offers Extensive Training Courses

Classes provide advanced educational opportunities for business owners and their employees to learn new skills, expand market reach, & create long-term success

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its new Elevate University, Regional Supply now offers extensive training courses to its customers. Each class provides advanced educational opportunities for business owners and their employees to learn new skills, expand market reach, and create long-term success.

“Our upcoming classes will help our customers learn and be more successful,” said Lawrence Wiscombe, general manager. “Our online catalog offers new products that can help you build your business, imagine new applications and find the right product for the job, and expand your business and the markets you serve.”

Below is a list of upcoming classes and dates. For details, visit https://www.regionalsupply.com/education/upcoming-events.

Graphics Application Class

---------

- August 16 (Regional Supply - SLC)

- One day graphics application class with 3M, focusing on windows, walls and floors. Class goes from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, lunch is provided.

3M Graphics College

---------

- August 17 & 18 (Regional Supply - SLC)

- Graphics College is designed for the business owner, sales manager, operations manager, and

anyone else who formulates the overall strategy and direction for your graphics company. Learn about market application, sales, digital marketing and more in this two day class. Lunch, drinks and snacks provided.

Paint Protection Film (PPF) Install Class

---------

- September 21- 22 (Regional Supply - SLC)

- Two day beginner paint protection film installation class sponsored by Avery Dennison. Class goes from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm each day, lunch is provided. Each attendee will receive their own application tools and a 30" x 10' roll of paint protection film.

Vehicle Wrap Class

---------

- September 26- 27 (Regional Supply - SLC)

- Two day beginner/intermediate wrap class sponsored by Avery Dennison and taught by industry legend Justin Pate. Class goes from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm each day, lunch is provided. The first 2-3 hours the first day is classroom style presentation. Everything after that is hands on training wrapping vehicles.

Wrap Certification Exam

---------

- September 28 (Regional Supply - SLC)

- The Avery Dennison certification exam is made up of five modules: written exam, digital full print hood, color change front fender, digital full print back door + window perforation and a cutting test. Materials used include MPI 1105 EZ RS with DOL 1360z and Supreme Wrapping Film.

- All participants will receive a PDF study guide upon signing up for the exam.

For costs, visit https://www.regionalsupply.com/education/upcoming-events.

About Regional Supply

--------------------

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

